The GlenAllachie veröffentlicht ihren ältesten Whisky

Aus der unabhängigen Destillerie The GlenAllachie erscheint heute mit dem neuen The GlenAllachie 35 Year Old der älteste Whisky dieser Speyside-Brennerei. Billy Walker, Eigentümer der Destilllerie und Branchen-Veteran mit über 52 Jahren Tätigkeit in der schottischen Whisky-Industrie, wählte für die Abfüllung drei Pedro Ximénez-, ein Oloroso- und zwei Virgin-Eichenfässern aus, die miteinander vermählt wurden. Der Whisky soll „eine köstliche Symphonie aus vollem Mokka, reifer Ananas, süßen Gewürzen und Sirup-Tarte versprechen“, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt, die Sie im Anschluss finden.

The GlenAllachie 35 Year Old erscheint in einer in Großbritannien handgefertigt Holz-Box, diese verfügt unter anderem über handgeschnitzte Details auf der Unterseite, einem Futter in Maulbeerfarbe, einem massiven Messingwinkel und einer Plakette, die die Fassauswahl hervorhebt, sowie über einen abnehmbaren Eichensockel, der die Karaffe hält. Dazu gibt es noch ein Büchlein mit Walkers handschriftlichen Notizen zur Geschichte der Abfüllung und seiner Fassauswahl. Der Einband besteht aus FSC-zertifiziertem Papier aus verbrauchtem Malz.

The GlenAllachie 35 Year Old wird mit einem hohen Alkoholgehalt von 48 % vol., in natürlicher Farbe und ohne Kältefilterung präsentiert. Der empfohlenen Verkaufspreis in Großbritannien liegt bei £1,479 (dies wären etwa 1.750 €), die Abfüllung wird ab heute weltweit in Fachgeschäften erhältlich sein.

OLDEST EVER WHISKY RELEASED BY THE GLENALLACHIE

Award-winning Speyside single malt brand issues oldest whisky to date

Scotch whisky distillery The GlenAllachie today announces its oldest and most prestigious single malt expression to date: The GlenAllachie 35-year-old.

The leading independent producer is owned and managed by illustrious whisky maker of 52 years, Billy Walker. Over the course of his colourful career, Walker has earned an unparalleled reputation for his superlative cask management capabilities and sensory instinct.

The 35-year-old (UK RRSP £1,479) was devised to represent the distillery’s unwavering commitment to cask craftsmanship and boutique, small-batch whiskies.

Equipped with his decades of experience, Walker hand-selected six outstanding casks holding whisky dating back to the summer of 1989 for the landmark release.

Encased in a lavish oak box, the distinguished, antique single malt was matured in three Pedro Ximénez, one Oloroso and two virgin oak casks. The resulting spirit is said to “promise a luscious symphony of rich mocha, ripe pineapple, sweet spices and treacle tart”.

Handmade in the UK, the weighty presentation box features hand-carved detail on its base, luxurious moleskin-coloured lining, a solid brass ‘angle’, a plaque that champions the cask selection, and a removable oak plinth to hold the decanter.

A booklet with Walker’s handwritten notes on the story behind the bottling and his cask selection accompanies the whisky. Its cover is an FSC-certified paper made of spent malt.

An elegant, wide-shouldered decanter “gives the ultra-premium whisky the presence it deserves” whilst giving a nod to the classic GlenAllachie bottle. The product details are printed directly onto the glass in gold ink.

The premium wooden stopper features gold foiling and the brand’s tagline, ‘whisky in good hands’, around its circumference.

The 35-year-old is proudly presented at a high strength of 48% ABV, natural colour and non-chill filtered, which the distillery believes “allows the exquisite liquid within the decanter to speak for itself”.

To unveil the exclusive single malt, Walker hosted an intimate pre-launch dinner last week for the media and trade.

Remarking on the historic expression, Walker reveals:

“The 35-year-old is a testament to The GlenAllachie’s dedication, patience and relentless pursuit of perfection. Unifying the six spectacular casks has created the perfect equilibrium between the sweet influence of Pedro Ximénez, the nutty contribution of Oloroso, and the spiciness of the virgin oak. The amalgamation entails a truly spectacular single malt with opulent notes of spiced caramel, rich espresso, tropical fruits and dark chocolate truffles. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle, it’s a whisky to be treasured.”

With a UK RRSP of £1,479, The GlenAllachie 35-year-old will become increasingly available from today at specialist retailers worldwide.