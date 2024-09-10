Benromach veröffentlicht 50 Jahre alten Single Malt Whisky

Bereits Ende des Jahres kündigte sich das Erscheinen eines neuen Benromach 50 Years Old an, heute erhalten wir nun mit der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung zu dieser Abfüllung die Bestätigung.

Benromach 50 Years Old, abgefüllt mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 54,6 % Vol., ist eine Single-Cask-Abfüllung, von der weltweit nur 248 Dekanter erhältlich sind, und die im Einzelhandel £20,000 (das wären nicht ganz 24.000 €) kosten wird.

In der Nase zeigt der Whisky Noten von Zitrone und subtilem Rauch auf. Aromen von Kompott werden durch Orangenschale und einem Hauch von gealtertem Leder am Gaumen ergänzt, bevor der Whisky mit einem langen, vollen Finish mit gemahlenem Pfeffer und einem Hauch von Rauch endet. Der Whisky wird in handgefertigten Glaskaraffen präsentiert, die von Glasstorm aus Ross-shire hergestellt wurden, einem der etabliertesten hot glass studios Großbritanniens.

Weitere Einzelheiten zu der Abfüllung in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

BENROMACH DISTILLERY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION 50 YEARS OLD SINGLE MALT WHISKY

Benromach Distillery in Forres, Scotland, has launched a rare 50 Years Old single malt nurtured by master craftsmen over the past five decades.

With an ABV of 54.6%, the whisky presents notes of lemon and subtle smoke on the nose. Stewed fruit aromas are complemented by orange zest and a hint of aged leather on the palate, before the liquid’s long, full finish ends with cracked pepper and that wisp of smoke.

The whisky is presented in unique handcrafted glass decanters created by Ross-shire-based Glasstorm, one of the UK’s most established hot glass studios.

Benromach’s handmade ethos and dedication to traditional methods has been echoed by Glasstorm who used a highly skilled ‘battuto’ technique to finish the decanters. This technique is only practiced by master glassmakers and sees the glass sculpted by hand, making each bottle a unique work of art.

Only 248 decanters of this single cask release are available worldwide, retailing at £20,000.

Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach, said: “I’m proud to be distillery manager at a time when we release this exquisite single malt, the epitome of our dedication to create exceptional whiskies by hand.

“Each element of Benromach 50 Years Old has been crafted by hand using traditional techniques. This includes the decanter, which not only mirrors the spirit in terms of quality but also embodies the passion and meticulous attention to detail that has gone into crafting it. “It is truly a memorable experience for the team to be able to release this very special whisky; a single malt that has been made by hand and shaped by time.”

Brodie Nairn, Glasstorm owner, comments:

“There is great synergy between the craftsmanship of glass blowing and whisky making. It takes years to harness the skills, passing down from master to apprentice. I first learned the battuto technique from a master glassblower over in Italy 25 years ago and in turn I’ve trained my team. It has taken me a long time to find a project special enough to use it on but, at last, I found the perfect one.”

For more information on Benromach Distillery or Benromach 50 Years Old, please visit: www.benromach.com