Saltire Rare Malt bringt Cigar Malt Series

Über den Markteintritt des unabhängigen Abfüllers Saltire Rare Malt haben wir Sie schon Mitte März informiert – das in Fife ansässige Unternehmen verlässt sich bei der Fassauswahl unter anderem auf die Expertise von Hans und Betty Offringa.

Nun bringt man mit einem 18 Jahre alten Speysider aus einer nicht näher genannten Lost Distillery den ersten Whisky aus der Cigar Malt Series auf den Markt. Mit seinen starken Sherry-Einflüssen (PX und Oloroso) soll er ein idealer Begleiter zu Premium-Zigarren sein. Wenn man die Tasting Notes liest, muss man aber wohl kein Zigarrengenießer sein, um sich an dem Whisky zu erfreuen.

Hier die Aussendung zum Erscheinen dieser Abfüllung, die über den Webshop des Abfüllers bestellt werden kann:

SALTIRE RARE MALT DEBUT CIGAR MALT SERIES

Scotland’s newest independent whisky bottlers Saltire Rare Malt has released the first bottles from their brand-new limited-edition collection, the Cigar Malt Series. Distilled at the ‘lost distillery’* of Speyside Distillers, the 18-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the company’s oldest whisky release yet.

With only 336 bottles available, priced at £162 each – this is the first in a brand-new series from the Falkland whisky bottlers. Bottled at 48.8% ABV, the liquid has a deep-copper richness in colour, heavily influenced by 1st Fill Pedro Ximenez and Bodegas Ximenez-Spinola casks.

The Saltire Rare Malt Cigar Series whiskies are designed to be the perfect partner for the finest, premium cigars. The first in the collection is available to buy online at their website now: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/

Saltire Rare Malt works with world-renowned whisky experts Hans & Becky Offringa — known internationally as ‚The Whisky Couple‘ — who personally curate the entirety of the Saltire Rare Malt Collection. ‘The Whisky Couple’ describe the first in the Cigar Malt Series from Speyside Distillers as having a “beautiful copper colour*” with notes of “unripe pineapple, spicy oak, and maple syrup on pancakes” followed by “a maraschino cherry infused with Angostura bitters, milk chocolate, and a hint of liquorice in the finish.”

‘The Whisky Couple’ bring over 50 years of unrivalled industry experience and are a trusted part of the Saltire family. With incomparable guidance and advice, if curators Hans & Becky disapprove of a sample, the cask will not be bottled.

Commenting on the release of the Cigar Malt Series, Saltire Rare Malt Founder & Director Keith Rennie said:

“We are so proud to announce the first release from our brand-new Cigar Malt Series. It’s an idea we’ve been discussing for a while, and once we saw the reaction from our trusted whisky experts Hans & Becky, we knew we had created something very special. “Pairing the perfect whisky with the perfect cigar is one of life’s great pleasures, a ritual we know our loyal fans of Saltire Rare Malt will love. The visual beauty of the rich, copper colour combined with the complex, sweet & fruity mouthfeel of the liquid makes for an all-round joyous sensory experience. One of the most exciting parts of what we do at Saltire is witness the reaction to our brand-new whiskies – we’re confident our whisky fans will adore this release.”

AN EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

Saltire Rare Malt are bottlers of a unique range of limited-run single malt whiskies. The independent bottling company was born from a longstanding partnership between friends & Founders Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie. The pair have worked together for three decades, before moving into the whisky world to collect fine and rare single malts.

Since launching their first bottles in 2024, Saltire Rare Malt can now be found across the UK, as far as Japan, Latin America and the Netherlands as they welcome new stockists in Belgium and Uruguay. In 2025, the company has now assembled an unrivalled team of whisky veterans boasting over a century of combined industry experience. The Saltire Rare Malt Collection is available to buy online on their website at: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/

Saltire Rare Malt; Cigar Malt Series – Speyside Distillers

Full Tasting notes “Beautiful copper colour. At first notes of resin, unripe pineapple and spicy oak appear, followed by maple syrup on pancakes, adding sweetness to a malty background. Then a funny sweet-bitter note, like a maraschino cherry infused with Angostura bitters, followed by milk chocolate, hazelnut, and a hint of liquorice in the finish. Quite an interesting dram.”

Price: £162

Bottled at: 48.8% ABV. Distillation date: 20/12/2006 Region: Speyside

Release date: May 2025

Link to buy; https://www.saltireraremalt.com/collections/al l

*’Lost Distillery’ - a distillery no longer in operation.