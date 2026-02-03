Saltire Rare Malt mit Online-Tasting für Schweden am 17. Februar

Der unabhängige Abfüller Saltire Rare Malt, der frisch als bester Newcomer bei den Scottish Whisky Awards 2025 ausgezeichnet wurde, veranstaltet am Dienstag, den 17. Februar 2026, seine erste Verkostung für Schweden. Und da dieses Event online stattfinden wird, ist es auch außerhalb Schwedens, beispielsweise in Deutschland, zugänglich!

Moderiert wird das Saltire Rare Malt Online-Tasting von Klaus Bitschnau, Gründer von Whiskykalendern & Whiskysnack, und Jan Damen, Keeper of the Quaich und European Sales Director bei Saltire Rare Malt. Das Verkostungspaket, welches ab sofort über die BeMakers-Plattform erhältlich ist, enthält sechs 5-cl-Proben aus dem Saltire Rare Malt Sortimentsowie einen sechsten Dram der Schwestermarke The Falkland Collection:

Dailuaine 14 Jahre – First Fill Bourbon Hogshead

Royal Brackla 16 Jahre – Cask Strength, Refill American Oak

Tanmavulin 17 Jahre – Second Fill Ex-Oloroso European Oak

Speyside Distillery 18 Jahre – The Cigar Malt, First Fill PX Hogshead

Ardmore 14 Jahre – Second Fill Ex-Marsala Barrique

The Falkland Collection – Speyside Single Malt, Ex-Oloroso Butt 2

Mehr Einzelheiten und Details in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

SCOTTISH WHISKY AWARDS BEST NEWCOMER MAKES SWEDISH DEBUT WITH FIRST ONLINE TASTING

Whisky lovers across Europe are welcome to join the tasting, with the online format making the event accessible to audiences beyond Sweden, including Germany.

Jan Damen, Saltire Rare Malt European Sales Director Saltire Rare Malt Tasting Kit

Fresh from being named Best Newcomer at the 2025 Scottish Whisky Awards, Saltire Rare Malt will host its fi rst-ever Swedish tasting on Tuesday 17th February 2026, marking another important step in the independent bottler’s expanding European journey.

The online tasting introduces Swedish whisky drinkers to Saltire Rare Malt, the Falkland-based independent bottler through a curated six-dram tasting pack and guided live session. Hosted by Klaus Bitschnau, Founder and Chief visionary offi cer of Whiskykalendern & Whiskysnack and Jan Damen, Keeper of the Quaich and European Sales Director for Saltire Rare Malt, who will introduce the brand, its philosophy and the stories behind each cask.

The tasting pack contains six 5cl samples from the Saltire Rare Malt range – each a minimum of 14 years – alongside a sixth dram from sister brand The Falkland Collection, a small-batch single malt whisky – tasting packs as well as Saltire Rare Malt’s full range of whiskies are available now through the BeMakers platform.

The Saltire Selection

❖ Dailuaine 14yo – 1st Fill Bourbon Hogshead

❖ Royal Brackla 16yo – Cask Strength, Refi ll American Oak

❖ Tanmavulin 17yo – 2nd Fill ex-Oloroso European Oak

❖ Speyside Distillery 18yo – The Cigar Malt, 1st Fill PX Hogshead

❖ Ardmore 14yo – 2nd Fill ex-Marsala Barrique

❖ The Falkland Collection – Speyside Single Malt, ex-Oloroso Butt



The tasting will take place online from 7-8pm (CET). Access details will be shared directly with customers who purchase the tasting pack.

Commenting on the Swedish debut, Jan Damen European Sales Director for Saltire Rare Malt said:

“Sweden is an important and exciting market for Saltire Rare Malt. The depth of knowledge and curiosity among Swedish whisky drinkers makes this the perfect place to introduce our approach to enjoying whisky. It’s a real honour to have an expert like Klaus involved, we’re in for a fun night!”

Headquartered in Falkland, Fife – where Scotch whisky was first recorded in 1494 – Saltire Rare Malt has seen rapid growth across Europe, with strong momentum in markets including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland. The Swedish tasting represents the next phase of that expansion as the company moves confi dently into 2026.

Founded by lifelong friends Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie, and guided by internationally respected whisky writers Hans and Becky Offringa (The Whisky Couple), Saltire Rare Malt continues to build its reputation through thoughtful maturation, limited releases and an unwavering focus on quality.

Saltire Rare Malt Tasting Pack & Online Tasting Tuesday 17th February 2026 Online | 7-8pm (CET) 599 SEK (incl. VAT)