Saltire Rare Malt mit einem 20-jährigen Port Dundas aus einem virgin Japanese Mizunara Oak Butt

Der unabhängige Abfüller Saltire Rare Malt (wir stellten Ihnen das Unternehmen im März vor) präsentiert heute sein neuestes Bottling. Der 20 Jahre alte Single Grain kommt aus der Lost Distillery Port Dundas und reifte in einem virgin Japanese Mizunara Oak Butt. Abgefüllt mit einem natürlichen Alkoholgehalt von 59,7 % und ohne Kältefiltration und künstliche Farbstoffe, sind insgesamt 558 Flaschen erhältlich, und dies ab dem ab 12. September 2025 unter: https://www.saltireraremalt.com

Mehr zu dieser Abfüllung in der Aussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

WHISKY BOTTLER LAUNCHES OLDEST RELEASE IN RARE MIZUNARA CASK

The landmark triple-first from Saltire Rare Malt features a lost Lowland distillery, ultra-rare virgin Japanese Mizunara oak, and the company’s debut single grain bottling.

Falkland, Fife: September 2025 – Scotland’s fastest-growing independent bottler Saltire Rare Malt proudly announces the launch of its oldest release to date and first-ever single grain Scotch whisky.

A 20-year-old single grain distilled at the ‘lost distillery’ Port Dundas, finished in an exceptional virgin Japanese Mizunara Oak Butt, one of the rarest and most expensive oaks in the world.

Bottled at original cask strength, this Limited Edition release of just 558 bottles forms part of the company’s ‘Lost Distillery Series’, a tribute to Scotland’s vanished whisky landmarks and the enduring legacy of rare casks left behind.

Available exclusively from 12th September 2025 at: https://www.saltireraremalt.com

Ultra-Rare Virgin Mizunara Oak

Sourced from the now-closed Port Dundas Distillery in the Lowlands, this extraordinary single grain whisky was finished in virgin Japanese Mizunara oak – one of the most prized and costly cask types in the world, adored by collectors. Bottled at a natural 59.7% ABV, and free from chill filtration and artificial colouring, this limited bottling is a true collector’s piece and a connoisseur’s dream.

Curated by Whisky Royalty

Assembling the Saltire Rare Malt Collection is Hans & Becky Offringa – known internationally as ‘The Whisky Couple’ – a trusted part of the Saltire family and with incomparable guidance and advice. If curators Hans & Becky disapprove of a sample, the cask will not be bottled.

For the Port Dundas 20-year-old limited edition release, whisky lovers can expect a vibrant and complex profile:“Red fruit (cherries), cedar wood, waffles and maple syrup, warm leather” writes The Whisky Couple. “A nice, full and complex dram. A vintage convertible with leather upholstery and a wooden dashboard, basking in the sun with its passengers enjoying a sweet treat.”

Commenting on their oldest release to date, Saltire Rare Malt Founder & Director Keith Rennie said:

“The spirit of Saltire Rare Malt is defined by patience, precision and care. Every cask is meticulously nurtured and only released when it has reached perfection. “This latest release is a milestone – our oldest, rarest single grain, finished in the extraordinary Mizunara oak. It is both a celebration of the artistry of whisky-making and a tribute to the heritage of Scotland’s lost distilleries, a piece of history for collectors and enthusiasts to treasure.”

A Measure of Time & Taste

Saltire Rare Malt are bottlers of a unique range of limited-run single malt whiskies. The independent bottling company was born from a longstanding partnership between friends & Founders Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie. The pair have worked together for three decades, before moving into the whisky world to collect fine and rare single malts. A shared passion for the ‘water of life’ led to the creation of Saltire Rare Malt – a global vehicle to share their outstanding collection of Single Malt Whiskies.

The founders felt that 2024 would be a good year to launch the very first bottlings of Saltire Rare Malt, 530 years after the birth of Scotch Whisky – in the beautiful, historic town of Falkland. Among Saltire Rare Malt’s meticulously curated collection are ‘well-known labels’, ‘rare gems’ and casks from ‘lost distilleries’ with Single Malt Scotch Whisky releases that are ‘never rushed or hurried – they’re bottled when the right time arrives’.

The Saltire Rare Malt Collection is available to buy online on their website at: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/