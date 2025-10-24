Unabhängiger Abfüller Saltire Rare Malt präsentiert 17 Jahre alten Tamnavulin als „Weihnachtswhisky“

Wenn jemals ein Whisky nach Weihnachten geschmeckt hat, dann ist es dieser hier“ – so selbstbewusst kündigt der in Fife, Schottland, ansässige unabhängige Abfüller Salitre Rare Malt seinen neuen Tamnavulin 17yo an.

Der Tamnavulin 17yo Weihnachtswhisky soll in Kürze auf der Webseite des Abfüllers erhältlich (Link in der Aussendung) sein und wird auch ausgesuchte internationale Märkte erreichen. Ob Deutschland dabei ist, haben wir nicht in Erfahrung bringen können – eine Lieferung vom Webshop aus ist allerdings möglich.

Hier jedenfalls die Beschreibung samt der ausführlichen Tasting Notes:

WHISKY BOTTLER UNVEILS FIRST-EVER LIMITED-EDITION CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Falkland, Fife: October 2025 – Scotland’s fastest-growing independent bottler Saltire Rare Malt is embracing the magic of the season with the launch of a Tamnavulin 17-Year-Old – a festive single malt made for winter’s most cherished moments. Their first-ever Christmas Special Single Malt is drawn from a 2nd Fill European Oak Hogshead seasoned with Oloroso sherry.

A festive single cask from Saltire Rare Malt captures the warmth, tradition and nostalgia of Christmas in a glass, marrying the rich character of sherry-matured whisky with the timeless comfort of the season – evoking crackling fires, winter gatherings and shared moments that define the spirit of Christmas.

This limited-edition bottling, the 19th release from Saltire Rare Malt, is presented at 48.8% ABV, non-chill filtered and limited to just 247 bottles. It is available now through the Saltire Rare Malt website and select distribution across Europe and Asia, offering collectors and enthusiasts a rare opportunity to enjoy a distinctly festive dram.

Curated with Festive Finesse

Distilled on 8th February 2008 and bottled on 10th February 2025, this Tamnavulin 17-Year-Old single malt has been carefully chosen for its rich winter character and depth of flavour.

On the nose and palate: dried fruits, raisins, soft oak spice and a delicate tannic structure. A splash of water reveals cigar boxes, chestnut paste and cherry pipe tobacco. The finish is long, warming and gently spiced – the kind of whisky that invites slow sipping beside a fire on a winter night.

As with every Saltire Rare Malt bottling, the 19th release has been selected with the guidance of internationally respected whisky curators Hans Offringa and Becky Offringa – The Whisky Couple. Their expertise ensures only the most exceptional casks make it into the collection.

Commenting on their first-ever festive release, Saltire Rare Malt Founder & Director Keith Rennie said: “This release is our love letter to winter. It’s elegant, nostalgic and made for those quiet golden moments when the world slows down.

“If Christmas had a flavour, this would be it – rich fruit, warm spice and old-world charm in a glass. We’re very proud of this whisky and confident Saltire fans will enjoy every drop of this special release.”

A Measure of Time & Taste

Founded in Falkland by lifelong friends Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie, Saltire Rare Malt is an independent bottler dedicated to exceptional single casks – from iconic distilleries to hidden gems and lost whisky landmarks. After three decades of working together, their shared passion for fine and rare Scotch inspired them to create a global platform to share their remarkable private collection.

Launched in 2024, 530 years after the birth of Scotch Whisky, the brand is proudly rooted in the historic town of Falkland. Each release is meticulously curated, featuring well-known labels, rare gems and casks from lost distilleries. Every whisky is nurtured over time and bottled only when it reaches its moment of perfection.

