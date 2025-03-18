Neuer unabhängiger Abfüller Saltire Rare Malt betritt den Markt – mit hochkarätigem Team

Mit dem neuen unabhängigen Abfüller Saltire Rare Malt aus Falkland in Fife erhält die Szene interessanten Zuwachs. Gründer Nigel Heywood und Keith Rennie haben sich dazu prominente Unterstüzung ins Senior Team geholt: Betty und Hans Offringa kuratieren die Sammlung der Malts der Gründer, Jan Damen (ehemals SMWS und Artisanal Spirits Company) wird europäischer Business Director und Paul Bryant US Brand Ambassador.

Der Abfüller stellt sich hier in der Presseaussendung vor:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

SCOTLAND’S NEWEST WHISKY BOTTLER ENTERS GLOBAL MARKETS & EXPANDS SENIOR TEAM

Saltire Rare Malt, based in Falkland, Fife – the birthplace of Scotch Whisky over 530 years ago – is raising a glass to 2025 as they celebrate further success in the whisky world through new global markets, new stockists and the assembling of an unrivalled team of whisky veterans boasting over a century of combined industry experience.

Single malt whisky-lovers across the world will soon know the name Saltire Rare Malt as the Falkland-based independent whisky bottler enters further global markets, hiring new senior team members to take the company to the next level.

l-r Hans & Becky Offringa – ‘The Whisky Couple’, Founder Keith Rennie, Founder Nigel Heywood

Since launching their first bottles in 2024, Saltire Rare Malt can now be found across the UK, as far as Japan, Latin America and the Netherlands as they welcome new stockists in Belgium and Uruguay. Success has been quick for the Falkland bottler and it doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon as they announce a special 1-year anniversary releases coming in May – a highly anticipated *14-year-old Linkwood from the Speyside region, 1 of only 74 bottled from a Refill American Oak Ex Bourbon Cask at 54.1% ABV priced at £160.

Saltire Rare Malt’s meteoric rise caught the eye of Jan Damen, who takes on the role of European Sales Director. He brings with him 25 years of rich single malt whisky experience – heading up the roles of Operations Director for Europe at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Group Commercial & Operations Director at The Artisanal Spirits Company, and General Manager at The Single Cask.

Saltire Rare Malt has also appointed a USA Brand Ambassador, Paul Bryant to lead Saltire’s journey across the Atlantic. The new hires join the UK & Europe Brand Ambassador, David McCallum and Business Development Director, Andre de Almeida. All in good company as curating the Saltire Rare Malt Collection is Hans & Becky Offringa — known internationally as ‚The Whisky Couple‘ .

Hans Offringa is an international whisky expert and author with over 35 years experience – an inductee of the Whisky Hall of Fame and A Keeper of the Quaich. Becky Lovett Offringa is also a Keeper of the Quaich and co-author of numerous whisky books. Both Hans & Becky are well-respected judges at the Scottish Whisky Awards and the World Whiskies Awards, with over 50 years experience between them.

‘The Whisky Couple’, are a trusted part of the Saltire family and with incomparable guidance and advice. If curators Hans & Becky disapprove of a sample, the cask will not be bottled.

A MEASURE OF TIME & TASTE

Saltire Rare Malt are bottlers of a unique range of limited-run single malt whiskies. The independent bottling company was born from a longstanding partnership between friends & Founders Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie. The pair have worked together for three decades, before moving into the whisky world to collect fine and rare single malts. A shared passion for the ‘water of life’ led to the creation of Saltire Rare Malt – a global vehicle to share their outstanding collection of Single Malt Whiskies.

The founders felt that 2024 would be a good year to launch the very first bottlings of Saltire Rare Malt, 530 years after the birth of Scotch Whisky – in the beautiful, historic town of Falkland. Among Saltire Rare Malt’s meticulously curated collection are ‘well-known labels’, ‘rare gems’ and casks from ‘lost distilleries’ with Single Malt Scotch Whisky releases that are ‘never rushed or hurried — they’re bottled when the right time arrives’.

FALKLAND, FIFE; THE BIRTHPLACE OF SCOTCH WHISKY

Falkland is a beautiful Scottish market town in the Kingdom of Fife, built around the 12th century Falkland Palace. 1494 saw the first record of Scotch Whisky. King James IV, staying at the Palace, issuing the famous order: “8 bolls of malt to Friar John Cor, werewith to make the ‚water of life”. This can be considered the birth certificate of Scotch Whisky. Saltire Rare Malt is now situated in the market square opposite Falkland Palace. Over 530 years after the birth of Scotch whisky, its story has now come full circle.

Commenting on their worldwide success, Saltire Rare Malt Founder & Director Keith Rennie said; “Saltire Rare Malt was born out of friendship, vision and a passion for the very best Single Malt Scotch Whisky. To see our company be so well-received across the globe really is a dream come true.

“Being successful is all about the team you build around you. The sheer quality, knowledge & experience we have across our team at Saltire makes the future very exciting. We are honoured to have Hans & Becky curating the Saltire Rare Malt Collection – their incredible whisky know-how and the trust we have in them is a beautiful thing. “Bringing our new hires Jan & Paul into the Saltire family again demonstrates that with the best team around you anything is possible. We’re raising a glass to 2025, and we can’t wait to announce what’s next!”

The Saltire Rare Malt Collection is available to buy online on their website at: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/