Schottlands schnellstwachsender unabhängiger Abfüller feiert großartiges erstes Jahr mit Linkwood Single Malt

Saltire Rare Malt ist vielen unseren Lesern keine unbekannte Größe mehr. Der unabhängige Abfüller aus Falkland, Fife, hat im ersten Jahr seines Bestehens – auch danke der Beratung durch „The Whisky Couple“ Hans und Betty Offringa bereits einige beachtete Abfüllungen auf den Markt gebracht. Nach eigenen Angaben ist er zudem der „schnellstwachsende unabhängige Abfüller Schottlands“.

Zum ersten Betriebsjubiläum hat man sich ebenfalls wieder eine interessante Abfüllung ausgesucht: Einen 14 Jahre alten Linkwood, der aus einem Refill American Oak Ex Bourbon Cask stammt.

Diese Infos hat man uns für Sie geschickt:

SCOTLAND’S FASTEST-GROWING WHISKY BOTTLER CELEBRATES METEORIC FIRST YEAR OF BUSINESS

Saltire Rare Malt Founders L: Nigel Heywood R: Keith Rennie

Saltire Rare Malt, based in Falkland, Fife is raising a glass to a hugely successful first year in business by launching a brand-new ‘1st Year Anniversary’ release from Linkwood Distillery, as they continue to expand their whisky business across the globe.

Founded just twelve months ago, Saltire Rare Malt has quickly gained international acclaim for its curated collection of exceptional Scotch whiskies and can now be found in markets across the globe. With bottles already shipped to collectors, enthusiasts and stockists across Europe, Latin America, and Asia, plus plans to launch in North America and South Africa later this year, the company has firmly cemented its place in the world of independent whisky.

Saltire Rare Malt’s ‘1st Year Anniversary’ is a special *14-year-old Linkwood from the Speyside region, 1 of only 74 bottled from a Refill American Oak Ex Bourbon Cask at 54.1% ABV priced at £113.

The Linkwood Distillery ‘1st Year Anniversary’ bottling is available to buy online at Saltire Rare Malt’s website on Friday 2nd May, along with their meticulously curated collection of ‘well-known labels’, ‘rare gems’ and casks from ‘lost distilleries’: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/

CHOOSING THE PERFECT CASK WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM THEIR FRIENDS

Saltire Rare Malt’s Single Malt Scotch Whisky releases are ‘never rushed or hurried – they’re bottled when the right time arrives’. This is where they put their trust in whisky industry icons Hans & Becky Offringa – ‘The Whisky Couple’ – who are a trusted part of the Saltire family.

Hans & Becky Offringa are well-respected judges at the Scottish Whisky Awards and the World Whiskies Awards, with over 50 years experience between them. Their incomparable guidance and advice is crucial to selecting the perfect cask for every Saltire Rare Malt release. If curators Hans & Becky disapprove of a sample, the cask will not be bottled.

Commenting on their worldwide success, Saltire Rare Malt Founder & Director Keith Rennie said;

“When we started Saltire we always had a dream for it to be a worldwide success. What we didn’t realise is how fast we would achieve global acclaim. To see the reaction and excitement for Saltire Rare Malt from our partners across the world is why we work in this industry. It really is a special time for Saltire Rare Malt right now.

“Every cask is chosen with care and never hurried, to achieve the finest quality of whisky. We believe that’s why the whisky world is resonating with us and with the support of an outstanding team of whisky professionals we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Saltire Rare Malt are bottlers of a unique range of limited-run single malt whiskies. The independent bottling company was born from a longstanding partnership between friends & Founders Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie. The pair have worked together for three decades, before moving into the whisky world to collect fine and rare single malts.