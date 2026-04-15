Ardgowan Distillery Company stellt sechs neue Clydebuilt Whiskys vor

Mit Whiskys aus den Brennereien Aberlour, Aultmore, Benriach, Cameronbridge, Glen Garioch und Linkwood erweitert der unabhängige Abfüller Clydebuilt (hinter ihm stehen die Betreiber der Ardgowan Distillery) sein Portfolio. Die sechs Einzelfassabfüllungen sind ab sofort erhältlich, eine Liste der Distributoren (in Deutschland Kammer-Kirsch, in Österreich Potstill) finden Sie ebenso im Artikel wie die Beschreibung der einzelnen Abfüllungen:

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SIX NEW WHISKIES INTRODUCED BY CLYDEBUILT BRAND

Boutique Scotch whisky label Clydebuilt expands its offeringwith new six new Single Cask expressions

Leading independent bottling house Clydebuilt today unveils six new Single Cask Scotch Whiskies, strengthening its extensive product portfolio.

Ardgowan Distillery Company (ADC) – the home of the boutique brand – was established in 2017 and reached a major milestone in June 2025 with the completion of its distillery and commencement of its Single Malt production.

Situated on the Firth of Clyde, Ardgowan named the range in honour of the river’s world renowned shipbuilding heritage, where the term ‘Clydebuilt’ became synonymous with precision, pride and craftsmanship.

Despite challenging conditions across the wider industry, Ardgowan reaffirmed its commitment to the Clydebuilt brand with a £5m investment in mature malt whisky stocks in 2025, with a further £4m to be injected this year.

The firm’s Distillery Manager and Expert Whisky Maker Laura Davies oversaw the maturation of each cask and personally selected the six new expressions from an enviable inventory.

The new Single Cask releases, comprising five Single Malts and one Single Grain, include:

2013 Bourbon Barrel, Aberlour Distillery (RRSP £120.00): a Speyside Single Malt matured in a single Bourbon barrel (#300080). Limited to 192 bottles, the nose brings hints of buttery fudge, while the palate offers whipped cream and boiled sweets.

(RRSP £120.00): a Speyside Single Malt matured in a single Bourbon barrel (#300080). Limited to 192 bottles, the nose brings hints of buttery fudge, while the palate offers whipped cream and boiled sweets. 2015 Sherry Hogshead, Aultmore Distillery (RRSP £65.00): yielding 305 bottles, cask number 303634 previously held Spanish Sherry before hosting spirit distilled at Speyside’s Aultmore Distillery. The result is a warming Single Malt with flavours of fruit scones topped with jam and cream.

(RRSP £65.00): yielding 305 bottles, cask number 303634 previously held Spanish Sherry before hosting spirit distilled at Speyside’s Aultmore Distillery. The result is a warming Single Malt with flavours of fruit scones topped with jam and cream. 2012 Bourbon Hogshead, Benriach Distillery (RRSP £95.00): previously used to mature Bourbon, cask number 750335 subsequently aged Speyside Single Malt from Benriach Distillery. The resulting 226 bottles boast moreish flavours buttercream icing, retro boiled sweets and fruit salad.

(RRSP £95.00): previously used to mature Bourbon, cask number 750335 subsequently aged Speyside Single Malt from Benriach Distillery. The resulting 226 bottles boast moreish flavours buttercream icing, retro boiled sweets and fruit salad. 2005 Bourbon Hogshead, Cameronbridge Distillery (RRSP £79.00): a vintage Single Grain expression matured for 20 long years in a Bourbon hogshead. The bronze liquid brims with buttered popcorn, heather honey and peach cobbler drizzled with cream.

(RRSP £79.00): a vintage Single Grain expression matured for 20 long years in a Bourbon hogshead. The bronze liquid brims with buttered popcorn, heather honey and peach cobbler drizzled with cream. 2012 Bourbon Barrel, Glen Garioch Distillery (RRSP £85.00): distilled in the Highlands, cask number 4587 was matured on site at Ardgowan Distillery. The cask’s Bourbon history has imparted notes of marzipan, vanilla fudge and hazelnut praline on the resulting 237 bottles produced.

(RRSP £85.00): distilled in the Highlands, cask number 4587 was matured on site at Ardgowan Distillery. The cask’s Bourbon history has imparted notes of marzipan, vanilla fudge and hazelnut praline on the resulting 237 bottles produced. 2015 Sherry Hogshead, Linkwood Distillery (RRSP £59.00): a Speyside Single Malt matured in a single Spanish Sherry cask (#312013). Limited to 332 bottles, the nose reveals grassy aromas, while the palate offers creamy toffee and gooseberry jam qualities.

As with all Clydebuilt Single Cask bottlings, each whisky was bottled at its natural cask strength, with no added colouring or chill filtration, preserving its character and integrity.

Commenting on the new releases, Davies shares:

“Working with spirit from different distilleries is a great reminder of how diverse Scotch whisky can be. There’s a joy in discovering a whisky where the distillery character shines through. Every cask behaves differently, but these six stood out for their balance between distillery DNA and cask influence. They’re honest whiskies, bottled as if you were sampling straight from the cask: at their natural strength and colour, and without undergoing chill filtration.”

Last September, ADC announced a series of new distribution partnerships for Clydebuilt across key markets in Europe, North America and Asia, significantly expanding its global availability.

The new Clydebuilt Single Cask bottlings will begin rolling out through the specialist retail channel from today. A list of UK stockists and international distributors can be found here.

ABOUT CLYDEBUILT SCOTCH WHISKY:

Some of the greatest ships in the world were built on the River Clyde and so, over time, the word ‘Clydebuilt’ came to stand for craftsmanship, integrity and pride. The Clydebuilt brand was inspired by that exceptional legacy: a fitting tribute as Ardgowan Distillery, the home of the brand, is situated on the Firth of Clyde near Inverkip.

While Ardgowan Single Malt continues to slumber for many years, Whisky Maker Laura Davies applies the same meticulous approach to Clydebuilt. This is a boutique range of thoughtfully selected and matured Scotch whiskies that honour the spirit of the Clyde, emulating and upholding the attention to detail and the pride in quality of those that came before. Discover more.