Douglas Laing & Co. bringt The Gauldrons Eclipse Limited Edition mit Orange Wine Cask Finish

Von Douglas Laing & Co. gibt es ab sofort eine neue Abfüllung des Campbeltown Blended Malts „The Gauldrons“. The Gauldrons Eclipse Limited Edition erhielt ein Finish in Orange Wine Casks, abgefüllt in natürlicher Fassstärke von 52,9% vol. und limitiert auf 3.000 Flaschen. Er hat einen empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von 80 Euro.

Sie finden mehr Infos zum neuen The Gauldrons Eclipse Limited Edition, die in Kürze über den Importeur Rising Brands auch nach Deutschland kommen wird, hier:

Douglas Laing & Co. Reveals The Gauldrons Eclipse: A Limited-Edition Orange Wine Cask Finish

Independent Scotch Whisky specialist Douglas Laing & Co. presents The Gauldrons Eclipse, the first-ever release of its kind within the Campbeltown-inspired range. This limited-edition bottling captures the enigmatic character of The Gauldrons, enhanced through a rare finishing period in Orange Wine casks.

The Gauldrons Eclipse represents a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts, sourced exclusively from Scotland’s smallest Whisky region, Campbeltown. For the first time, the Malt has been finished in Orange Wine casks, drawn from the historic cellars of Jerez de la Frontera, a city in Andalusia, Southern Spain. This distinctive influence is said to bring a daring new dimension to The Gauldrons, marrying heritage with the unexpected.

Bottled at a natural cask strength of 52.9% ABV, and offered without colouring or chill-filtration, Eclipse is a pure, uncompromising expression of craft, cask, and the enduring enigma of Campbeltown. Presented as a bottle-only release, it is accompanied by a premium neck tag hosting a QR code, which offers access to a dedicated tasting video hosted by Dougal Barr, Douglas Laing’s Global Ambassador.

This is a global release of just 3,000 bottles, underscoring its rarity and collectable nature.

On the nose, Eclipse is said to reveal “Malt, dried apricots, orange peel and toasted almonds.” The palate follows with “walnuts, honey, ginger and stone fruits,” before leading to “a lingering finish of spice, tangy orange and nutty depths that bring an almost otherworldly edge.”

Chloe Wood, Brand Manager, comments:

“The Gauldrons has always embodied a sense of mystery, rooted in Campbeltown’s rich Whisky heritage. With Eclipse, we have taken that story further, embracing the rare and the unexpected through Orange Wine cask finishing. Distinctive and enigmatic, crafted for those drawn to the unexpected.”

The Gauldrons Eclipse is available from select retailers, Whisky specialists, and online at a suggested RRP of £70.00 / €80.00.