Blade and Bow bringt 30 Jahre alten Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in rekordverdächtiger Fassstärke

„In geringen Mengen in ausgewählten Märkten“ – so krypitsch umschreibt Diageo die Verfügbarkeit des neuen Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Ob bei den ausgewählten Märkten auch Deutschland dabei sein wird, können wir zum Zeitpunkt des Entstehens dieses Artikels leider noch nicht sagen.

Der Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ist die fasstarke Ausgabe des gleichzeitig wieder erscheinenden 30-jährigen, limitiert auf insgesamt 1200 Flaschen und kostet in den USA $2.500. Bemerkenswert auch die Stärke des Whiskeys – abgefüllt wurde er mit 82,1% (zweiundachtzig Komma eins) Vol. – in dieser Stärke wäre die Zugabe von Wasser zum Erzielen eines Geschmackserlebnisses angeraten. Es ist damit übrigens unseres Wissens nach der zweitstärkste Whisky, der uns bekannt ist, nach dem Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whisky mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 92 % Vol.

Hier jedenfalls die Pressemitteilung von Diageo:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

BLADE AND BOW UNVEILS RARE CASK STRENGTH BOTTLING OF ITS 30-YEAR-OLD KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY

The new Cask Strength expression marks the second release in the brand’s 30-Year-Old collection, debuting this November alongside the return of the original Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Limited Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Blade and Bow proudly introduces Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the second expression in its distinguished 30-Year-Old collection. Following the 2025 debut of Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Limited Release Bourbon, this exceptionally rare offering presents the same extraordinary whiskey at its natural barrel strength of 164.2 proof (82.1% ABV), without dilution. Its defining distinction lies not simply in a higher proof, but in the opportunity to experience the whiskey in its original form, providing a canvas for connoisseur experimentation. The introduction of Cask Strength comes alongside the highly anticipated return of Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Limited Release, offering collectors and whiskey enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience the same remarkable blend through two distinct expressions.

First laid to rest in the spring of 1993, the bourbon spent much of its maturation journey within the historic rickhouses of Stitzel-Weller Distillery, where decades of seasonal temperature fluctuations and careful stewardship shaped its exceptional character. As the natural effects of evaporation gradually diminished the liquid, partially filled barrels were carefully consolidated to preserve the remaining whiskey. From an original collection of 96 barrels, Nicole Austin, Diageo’s Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development, selected just 42 to create a singular blend that would ultimately yield two distinct expressions.

„What I find so compelling about the 30-Year-Old collection is that these aren’t two different whiskeys. They’re the exact same blend, presented in two distinct ways,“

said Nicole Austin.

„The Limited Release reflects the balance I was looking to achieve when we first developed the liquid, while Cask Strength allows enthusiasts to experience it in its undiluted form and explore that balance for themselves. Together, they offer a fuller understanding of what makes this bourbon so remarkable, and how much the drinking experience can change without changing the whiskey itself.“

Bottled in 2023, the original Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Limited Release Bourbon was deliberately proofed to 109 proof to achieve Austin’s desired balance and nuance, while Cask Strength was preserved at the strength at which it emerged from the barrel. Created with discerning whiskey connoisseurs in mind, the expression offers a rare opportunity to discover the liquid in its original form, inviting enthusiasts to engage with the whiskey on an entirely personal level. Whether enjoyed neat or explored through the gradual addition of room temperature water, Cask Strength allows each individual to discover their preferred balance of flavor and intensity, celebrating both the craftsmanship behind its creation and the individuality of the tasting experience.

Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Cask Strength opens with a powerful rush of citrus oils, dark berries, and warm baking spice, all concentrated by its higher proof. Beneath the intensity sit layers of fig, molasses, and old oak, giving the aroma a deep, luxurious weight. The palate is rich and viscous, unfolding notes of roasted nuts, ginger, dark sugar, and blackcurrant with a cool menthol lift. As water is introduced drop by drop, the whiskey reveals shifting waves of fruit, florals, sweetness, and spice, offering a continually evolving expression of its extraordinary depth and complexity.

Presented in a custom-made leather box, Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Cask Strength is limited to just 1,200 bottles, which will be made available intermittently, carrying a suggested retail price of $2,500 per 750ml bottle. Initially, the bottles will be available in highly limited quantities across select markets beginning November 2026, with some of the 1,200 bottles reserved for later release. Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Shively, Kentucky, will serve as the first retail destination, offering a limited initial volume of 25 bottles by reservation only. Reservations will become available on November 16, for bottle pickup later in the month. Additional bottles of Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Cask Strength will also be made available through periodic limited drops at Stitzel-Weller Distillery throughout the holiday season.

The returning Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old Limited Release Bourbon will first be available at Stitzel-Weller Distillery, with just 30 bottles for sale on October 30, 2026. This will be followed by limited availability in select markets and periodic limited drops at Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience both 30-Year-Old expressions through dedicated tasting experiences that include custom keepsake glassware at the distillery’s Garden & Gun Club and through 1-oz. pour serves on the menu. Building on Blade and Bow’s legacy of exceptionally aged Kentucky bourbon, the 30-Year-Old collection pays tribute to the Five Keys of Bourbon: Grain, Yeast, Fermentation, Distillation, and Aging. Together, these two expressions celebrate the remarkable possibilities of time, careful blending, and the artistry of whiskey making, inviting collectors and enthusiasts to discover the same extraordinary liquid through two distinct experiences