Auch in diesem Herbst veröffentlicht die Buffalo Trace Distillery wieder ihre Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. Die 2000 erstmals erschienene Kollektion bestand damals aus vier Abfüllungen, im vergangenen Jahr erschienen erstmals sechs BTAC-Bottlings. Und so auch in diesem Jahr.

The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2026:

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Zum 20-jährgien Jubiläum von Thomas H. Handy in der Buffalo Trace Antique Collection ist dieser Rye Whiskey 12 Jahre alt, und somit so alt wie bisher. Die neue Altersangabe soll nun dauerhaft beibehalten werden. Abgefüllt mit 65 % Vol..

Zum 20-jährgien Jubiläum von Thomas H. Handy in der Buffalo Trace Antique Collection ist dieser Rye Whiskey 12 Jahre alt, und somit so alt wie bisher. Die neue Altersangabe soll nun dauerhaft beibehalten werden. Abgefüllt mit 65 % Vol.. Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Abgefüllt mit 90 Proof (45 %) und enem Alter von 18 Jahren, wie auch in der 2025er Collection.

Abgefüllt mit 90 Proof (45 %) und enem Alter von 18 Jahren, wie auch in der 2025er Collection. Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Wie im vergangenen Jahr mit einem angegebenen Alter von 17 Jahren und mit 50,5 % abgefüllt.

Wie im vergangenen Jahr mit einem angegebenen Alter von 17 Jahren und mit 50,5 % abgefüllt. George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 65,45 % (130,9 Proof) auch in diesem Jahr wieder der stärkste Whiskey der Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

Mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 65,45 % (130,9 Proof) auch in diesem Jahr wieder der stärkste Whiskey der Buffalo Trace Antique Collection William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Die Mischung aus Destillaten, im Dezember 2011, Januar 2012 und Januar 2014 gebrannt, kam mit 60,95 % in die Flaschen.

Die Mischung aus Destillaten, im Dezember 2011, Januar 2012 und Januar 2014 gebrannt, kam mit 60,95 % in die Flaschen. E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Wie im Vorjahr ist dieser Bourbon 15 Jahre alt und mit 50 % Vol. abgefüllt.

Die Preise für die diesjährige BTAC-Reihe sind gestiegen: Eine Flasche kostet nun $155 (im Vorjahr waren es $5 weniger). Eine begrenzte Anzahl an Flaschen wird zudem direkt über Sazeracs „Legacy de Forge“-Website zum Kauf angeboten (was allerdings eher nach einer Versteigerung ausschaut).

Mehr über die Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2026 bei Whisky advocate, und in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung der Buffalo Trace Distillery:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

BUFFALO TRACE DISTILLERY UNVEILS 2026 BUFFALO TRACE ANTIQUE COLLECTION, HONORING WHISKEY LEGENDS WHILE CHARTING A NEW FUTURE FOR THOMAS H. HANDY

For the first time, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye is composed entirely of whiskey aged more than 12 years, marking the most significant evolution in the expression’s 20-year history

FRANKFORT, KY (NOVEMBER 18, 2026) – Buffalo Trace Distillery today unveiled the 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC), featuring six annual whiskeys that pay tribute to the individuals and brands whose legacy helped shape the Distillery into what it is today. Leading this year’s collection is Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, which celebrates its 20th anniversary with the most significant evolution in the brand’s history. Beginning with the 2026 release, future Thomas H. Handy bottlings will be composed of barrels aged a minimum of 12 years, with this year’s release marking the first Handy made entirely from whiskey aged more than 12 years.

Since its introduction in 2006, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye has earned a devoted following for its bold, uncut and unfiltered character. As one of the early barrel-strength rye whiskeys released during the category’s modern resurgence, Handy was a premium offering that helped establish a new appreciation for rye’s intensity, complexity and versatility. Beginning with the 2026 release, future Thomas H. Handy bottlings will be composed of barrels aged a minimum of 12 years, marking the most significant evolution in the expression’s history. The enhanced maturation brings the whiskey in line with the other aged offerings within the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection while preserving the distinctive barrel-strength rye character that enthusiasts have come to expect. Bottled at 130 proof, this year’s release delivers the signature intensity Handy fans expect while introducing a deeper layer of maturity and complexity developed through extended aging.

First introduced in 2000, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection was created to showcase the Distillery’s aged whiskeys while honoring the visionaries whose names continue to influence American whiskey today. The 2026 collection includes Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old, Eagle Rare 17 Year Old, George T. Stagg, William Larue Weller, and E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond. Each expression honors a pioneering figure or brand whose legacy helped shape Buffalo Trace Distillery, while showcasing the craftsmanship, patience and innovation that continue to define American whiskey today.

„The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection has always been about honoring the people and brands that helped build this Distillery while sharing whiskeys that reflect the patience and craftsmanship behind their production,“ said Harlen Wheatley, Master Distiller at Buffalo Trace Distillery. „As we celebrate 20 years of Thomas H. Handy, we’re excited to mark an important milestone for the brand. Composing future releases from barrels aged a minimum of 12 years allows us to reveal a new dimension of the whiskey while preserving the bold rye character that has defined Thomas H. Handy since the beginning.“

Each BTAC expression is presented in a crystal-clear glass bottle that highlights its rich color, while the back label shares its history and tasting notes. Each three-bottle case includes a letter detailing the whiskey’s production and aging journey, offering additional insight into the craftsmanship behind the release. The letters are also available online for enthusiasts and collectors to explore. These limited-edition bottles are sold individually and available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $154.99 (local taxes and fees may apply). A limited supply will also be available for purchase directly via Legacy de Forge, a new global platform powered by BlockBar for purchasing rare and limited-release bottles (shipping restrictions apply).

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey enters a new era. Beginning with the 2026 release, future editions will be composed of barrels aged a minimum of 12 years, marking a significant evolution for the expression while preserving its signature uncut and unfiltered character. Bottled at 130 proof, this year’s release is the first Thomas H. Handy composed entirely of whiskey aged more than 12 years, delivering additional maturity while remaining true to the bold rye character enthusiasts have come to expect. The whiskey opens with aromas of seasoned oak, freshly cut herbs and distinctive rye spice, complemented by notes of dill and subtle tobacco. The palate is bold and expressive, delivering layers of peppery rye character, aged wood and herbaceous complexity, while the long finish lingers with mature oak, cigar notes and savory spice. Last year’s release earned a Double Gold Medal at the 2025 International Spirits Challenge.

Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

One of the original expressions featured in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Sazerac 18 Year Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey continues to exemplify the patience required to produce exceptionally aged rye whiskey. Aged more than 18 years and bottled at its traditional 90 proof, the whiskey represents nearly two decades of maturation and craftsmanship. Mature oak, fresh dill and herbal rye spice define the aroma, supported by subtle earthy undertones. The palate unfolds with seasoned wood, integrated rye character and remarkable maturity developed through extended aging. A balanced and elegant finish carries lingering oak, gentle spice and refined herbal notes. Last year’s release earned a Gold Medal at the 2026 International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Bottled at 101 proof in tribute to the original Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey brand introduced in 1975, this bourbon reflects the character achieved through extended maturation. Aged 17 years before bottling, the whiskey opens with mature oak and orchard fruit, supported by subtle dried fruit and tobacco notes. The palate unfolds with layers of seasoned oak, apple, pear and refined aged character. The finish is long and elegant, carrying lingering oak, gentle warmth and a balanced drying structure that highlights its maturity. Last year’s release earned a Double Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Awards.

George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon

First introduced to the collection in 2002 as BTAC’s inaugural barrel-proof bourbon, George T. Stagg remains a benchmark for full-strength whiskey. Bottled at 130.9 proof, this year’s release showcases extraordinary concentration, depth and complexity developed through extended aging. The nose reveals intense charred oak, dark chocolate and aged leather layered with rich brown sugar and caramelized sweetness. The palate is bold and beautifully concentrated, unveiling notes of cigar tobacco, toasted barrel char and bittersweet chocolate. A long, commanding finish lingers with seasoned oak, leather and dark confectionary notes, delivering exceptional depth and power. Last year’s release earned both Best in Class and Best in Show honors at the 2026 Global Whiskey Challenge.

William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Named for the bourbon pioneer credited with championing wheat as an alternative flavoring grain, William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey returns as the collection’s barrel-proof wheated bourbon. Bottled at 121.9 proof and presented uncut and unfiltered, this year’s release showcases the depth, balance and elegance that have made the expression a perennial favorite among enthusiasts. Aromas of mature oak and dried fruit are accented by subtle floral notes and hints of grape and cherry. The palate is full-bodied and richly textured, revealing layers of aged wood, delicate fruit character and refined sweetness. The finish unfolds with lingering oak, dried fruit and soft tea-like nuances. Last year’s release earned a Double Platinum Medal at the 2026 ASCOT Awards.

E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

Returning for its second year in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, E.H. Taylor Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey honors the whiskey icon whose efforts helped establish the Bottled-in-Bond Act and laid the foundation for quality and transparency standards in American whiskey. Hand-bottled at 100 proof in accordance with Bottled-in-Bond standards, this year’s release opens with aromas of polished oak, aged leather, fruit and floral complexity, followed by layers of orchard fruit, cherry and subtle berry character. The palate is rich and expressive, balancing toasted nuts, delicate sweetness and refined tannic structure. A long, warming finish reveals seasoned oak, black tea and elegant leather notes, delivering remarkable depth and maturity. Last year’s release earned a Double Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

For more information about Buffalo Trace Distillery and the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, visit

http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/brands/antique-collection.

About The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

Introduced over two decades ago, the Antique Collection comprises six whiskeys released each fall: George T. Stagg Bourbon, William Larue Weller Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye, Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, Sazerac Rye 18-Year-Old, and, beginning in 2025, E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. Buffalo Trace Distillery has been honored by the numerous awards bestowed on the collection from such notable publications as Whisky Advocate Magazine and Spirit Journal. For more information on the Antique Collection visit http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/brands/antique-collection.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 40 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. Buffalo Trace Distillery also has a deep commitment to supporting charitable initiatives. Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the Distillery’s efforts are encouraged to register their charity here. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com.