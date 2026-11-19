Pernod Ricard China feiert einen großen internationalen Erfolg für „The Chuan“ bei der „Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles“ (CMB) 2026. Die seit August 2021 produzierende Destillerie befindet sich in Emeishan im Südwesten Chinas.

Angeführt wird dieser Erfolg von „The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky – Master Distiller Cask Selection“, der mit einer „Grand Gold“-Medaille sowie der prestigeträchtigen Auszeichnung „Revelation World Whisky“ prämiert wurde – die bislang höchste internationale Anerkennung für die Marke.

„The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky – PX Finish“ und „The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky – Travel Retail Exclusive“ erhielten jeweils eine Goldmedaille. „The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky“ sowie „The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky – Smoked Chinese Single Oak Finish“ wurden mit Silber ausgezeichnet.

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China’s first prestige malt whisky secures five medals and the Revelation World Whisky distinction at Spirits Selection 2026.

Emeishan, China; November 2026 – Pernod Ricard China celebrates major international awards success for The Chuan at the 2026 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), securing five medals in a significant moment for Chinese whisky on the global stage.

Leading the honours, The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky – Master Distiller Cask Selection received a Grand Gold Medal and the prestigious Revelation World Whisky distinction, marking the brand’s highest international accolade to date.

The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky – PX Finish and Pure Malt Whisky – Travel Retail Exclusive each secured Gold medals, while The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky and Pure Malt Whisky – Smoked Chinese Single Oak Finish received Silver.

Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles brings together an international panel of experts to evaluate spirits across categories including whisky, cognac, brandy, rum, gin, vodka, baijiu and tequila. The competition is recognised for its rigorous judging process and commitment to independent evaluation.

Produced at the foot of Mount Emei in China’s Sichuan Province, The Chuan draws on the region’s distinctive terroir and heritage. Its approach combines European and Chinese barley with three types of oak from three continents: American bourbon, Spanish sherry and proprietary Chinese Single Oak casks.

Since launching its inaugural Pure Malt Whisky in December 2023, The Chuan has brought Pernod Ricard’s pioneering vision of a prestige malt whisky made in China to life, uniting global distilling expertise with local ingredients and innovative maturation techniques.

The results reinforce The Chuan’s growing international reputation and highlight the emergence of Chinese whisky as an increasingly compelling presence in the global spirits industry.