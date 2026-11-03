Deutsche Whiskys gewinnen 10 Medaillen bei der „Spirits Selection by CMB“

Bei der 28. Auflage der „Spirits Selection by CMB“, die vom 16. bis 18. Oktober 2026 auf Madeira (Portugal) stattfand, wurden 171 Whiskys aus 25 Ländern und Gebieten von einer internationalen Jury im Rahmen von Blindverkostungen bewertet. Insgesamt wurden 82 Medaillen vergeben: 6-mal „Grand Gold“, 33-mal Gold und 43-mal Silber. Deutsche Produzenten konnten dabei ein beachtliches Ergebnis erzielen: Von 17 eingereichten deutschen Whiskys wurden 10 mit einer Medaille ausgezeichnet.

Mehr zur 2026er Spirits Selection by CMB sowie eine tabellarische Übersicht der deutschen Medaillengewinner in der nun folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

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German Whiskies Win 10 Medals at Spirits Selection by CMB 2026 – Including Two Gold

The Spirits Selection by CMB concluded its 28th edition in Madeira, Portugal, from 16 to 18 October 2026. In the Whisk(e)y category, 171 whiskies from 25 countries and territories were assessed in blind tastings by the international jury, with 82 medals awarded: 6 Grand Gold, 33 Gold and 43 Silver. German producers made a clear mark. Of 17 German whiskies entered, 10 received a medal, a medal rate of around 59%, against roughly 48% for the category as a whole. With 10 medals, Germany ranked third by number of whisky medals awarded, behind China (12) and France (11), and ahead of Scotland (9) and India (7).

Two Gold Medals for Stonewood

Germany’s two Gold medals both went to whiskies connected to the Stonewood Distillery. Stonewood Woaz Marsala One, a nine-year-old grain whisky from Schraml – The Stonewood Distillery, earned Gold, as did Malts of Germany – Stonewood Whisky Batch No. 2, a five-year-old expression bottled by Malts of Germany. A third Stonewood expression, Stonewood Drà PX One, received Silver.

Stonewood was associated with three whisky medals – two Gold and one Silver – while the distillery’s Schraml Wilde Schlehe sloe eau-de-vie also received Silver in a separate spirits category.

Silver Medals Across Styles

Eight German whiskies were awarded Silver, reflecting the range of styles now produced in the country. The Nine Springs Single Malt Whisky 9 Years and SinGold Whisky Single Malt Tawny Port Cask First Fill represent German single malt, while Weyermann® RoggStar, a six-year-old rye malt whisky from Weyermann® Destillerie in Franconia, shows the country’s malting expertise. Alte Hausbrennerei Penninger won two Silver medals, for Penninger Bavarian Single Malt and Troad Bavarian Whiskey. Cask & Craft added two Silver medals for its Lost&Found single cask releases, aged 12 and 28 years.

Beyond whisky, Germany won two further Silver medals, for a wild sloe eau-de-vie from Schraml and a cask-finish rum, bringing the country’s total to 12 medals across all categories.

The full list of German whisky medals is below.

MEDAL WHISKY PRODUCER

Gold Stonewood Woaz Marsala One (9 years, grain whisky) Schraml – The Stonewood Distillery Gold Malts of Germany – Stonewood Whisky Batch No. 2 (5 years) Malts of Germany Silver The Nine Springs Single Malt Whisky 9 Years Number Nine Spirituosen Manufaktur Silver Weyermann® RoggStar (6 years, rye malt) Weyermann® Destillerie Silver Stonewood Drà PX One (7.5 years) Schraml – The Stonewood Distillery Silver Penninger Bavarian Single Malt Alte Hausbrennerei Penninger Silver Troad Bavarian Whiskey Alte Hausbrennerei Penninger Silver SinGold Whisky Single Malt Tawny Port Cask First Fill SinGold Brand Silver Lost&Found Selected Single Cask Exceptional (12 years) Cask & Craft Silver Lost&Found Selected Single Cask Exceptional No 6 Calvados (28 years) Cask & Craft

Whisky Highlights from Around the World

The six Grand Gold medals in the category went to The Glenwalk Blended 48% 7 Years (Scotland), Carlos I Single Malt Whisky (Spain), Hinapska The Legacy Single Malt Whiskey (Bulgaria), Italian Whisky Sibona (Italy), and two Chinese entries, Goalong Single Malt Whiskey Brandy Cask – Cask Strength and The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky – Master Distiller Cask Selection. The geographical diversity of this year’s Grand Gold winners reflects the increasingly international nature of whisky production, with outstanding results emerging from both established and newer whisky-producing countries.

About Spirits Selection by CMB

The Spirits Selection by CMB is an international competition dedicated to spirits. Industry professionals assess entries through blind tastings, without knowing the brand or producer. Since 2006, the competition has been held each year in a different producing country or region, allowing judges to discover local expertise while evaluating spirits from around the world under the same conditions.

www.spiritsselection.com