Glenallachie veröffentlicht Meikle Tòir – The Turbo 2026 Edition

Die Speyside-Brennerei Glenallachie kündigt die vierte jährliche The Turbo Abfüllung ihres rauchig-torfigen Malts Meikle Tòir an. Die Produktion von getorftem Whisky findet in der Destillerie nur sechs Wochen im Jahr statt. Das für „The Turbo“ verwendete Destillat wird sogar in noch geringeren Mengen hergestellt. Meikle Tòir – The Turbo 2026 Edition, abgefüllt mit 50 % Vol., ist ein fünf Jahre alter, getorfter Single Malt Scotch Whisky (71 ppm). Dieser reifte in einer Kombination aus Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche (Virgin Oak) sowie Oloroso- und Pedro-Ximénez-Sherryfässern.

Original Tasting Notes

Nose: Warmed honey, candied hazelnuts and molasses, with crystallised ginger, mocha and mānuka honey.

Taste: Butterscotch, orange zest and crystallised ginger, followed by honeycomb, plum syrup and candied hazelnuts, with dried red berries, cinnamon and salted caramel on the finish.

Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung erklärte Master Distiller Billy Walker:

“The Turbo is, by nature, incredibly limited, so if you can get your hands on a bottle, it’s worth it. This year, I’m delighted to showcase The Turbo matured in some of my favourite casks: American virgin oak, Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry. Together, they create a deeply intense profile which, alongside the strong smoke we know and love from previous expressions, makes this 2026 Edition a real standout. It’s a very moreish dram, packed full of sweet campfire smoke, spices and candied dark fruits.”

Meikle Tòir – The Turbo 2026 Edition ist ab sofort über ein Losverfahren auf meikletoir.com erhältlich. Ab dem 5. November ist die Abfüllung außerdem bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern verfügbar. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei £62.99, was knapp 73 € wären.