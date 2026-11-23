Unseren Bericht über Bowmore’s neue Ausgabe der The Devil’s Casks Serie, den Sie hier finden, ergänzen wir heute durch die Pressemitteilung von Suntory Global Spirits.

Die 10-jährige und die 22-jährige Abfüllung von „The Devil’s Casks“ sind exklusiv bei „The Whisky Shop“ erhältlich, und können nun auch über „The Whisky Shop France“ bestellt werden, mit Lieferung nach Europa und Asien. Ab dem 1. Dezember 2026 werden die Abfüllungen auch direkt in der Bowmore-Destillerie erhältlich sein.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

BOWMORE® REVIVES THE DEVIL’S CASKS SERIES WITH TWO NEW LIMITED-EDITION SINGLE MALTS

The sought-after collection, available exclusively from The Whisky Shop, returns with a new 10-Year-Old and never-before-released 22-Year-Old, matured from casks kept back from the original releases

Bowmore, Islay’s oldest licensed distillery, is bringing back The Devil’s Casks series more than a decade after the original limited editions developed a cult following among whisky enthusiasts.

The new series comprises two limited-edition single malts: The Devil’s Casks 10-Year-Old, a 2026 interpretation paying homage to the original three small batch spirits, and The Devil’s Casks 22-Year-Old, crafted using two remaining casks held from the original releases and matured for another decade.

First released between 2013 and 2015, The Devil’s Casks trilogy became known for revealing a darker, richer side of Bowmore through the influence of sherry casks, bringing together intense layers of flavour, including dark fruit, treacle, chocolate, spice, and the distillery’s signature smoke. The name draws on one of Bowmore’s best-known local legends: The devil is said to have entered The Round Church in Bowmore village on Islay, only to discover there were no corners in which to hide. Chased by locals into Bowmore distillery, the devil escaped inside a whisky cask bound for the mainland.

Dr Calum Fraser, master blender, Scotch and Irish at Suntory Global Spirits, comments:

“The Devil’s Casks became one of Bowmore’s most memorable modern limited editions, combining Bowmore folklore with an intensely rich, flavour-led expression of the distillery’s character. The robust, sweet, dark-fruit influence of sherry casks melded beautifully with Bowmore’s coastal peat smoke and maritime salinity. Revisiting the series more than a decade later gave us the opportunity to explore what made those original whiskies so distinctive, while offering Bowmore devotees the chance to once again experience these gone, yet far from forgotten, gems.”

BOWMORE THE DEVIL’S CASKS 10-YEAR-OLD

Bold, dark and devilishly indulgent. The Devil’s Casks 10-Year-Old is matured in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks and finished in first-fill Pedro Ximénez casks, creating an intensely rich and decadent character. Expect layers of dark fruit and fruitcake, wrapped in cocoa and maple syrup, with a signature thread of smoke running throughout.

RSP*: €95 | ABV: 56.6%

BOWMORE THE DEVIL’S CASKS 22-YEAR-OLD

Opulent, intense and deeply complex. Matured for 22 years in first-fill Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, before a final finish in refill Oloroso, this cask-strength expression delivers remarkable depth and richness, with flavours of charred fruit and treacle giving way to savoury notes of salty oak and liquorice.

RSP: €475 | ABV: 59.6%

John Beard, director of The Whisky Shop, says,

„Reviving The Devil’s Casks with Bowmore is a thrill and genuine privilege. This is a global exclusive, and we couldn’t be prouder to bring it to our customers – old friends and new – both online and in-person across our 22 UK stores. In The Whisky Shop’s more than three decades of buying and selling whisky, few releases have excited us the way this has. Having tasted both the 10 and 22-year-old expressions myself, I can’t wait for our customers to discover what makes them so special.“



The Devil’s Casks marks the beginning of a new chapter delving into Bowmore’s archives. Over the coming years, the distillery will reintroduce some of the most celebrated expressions from its past and reinterpret them through the lens of Bowmore’s whisky-making today.

Kirsteen Beeston, global brand marketing director, Scotch and Irish at Suntory Global Spirits, explains,

“The Whisky Shop is the perfect partner to release The Devil’s Casks, with whisky connoisseurs who will likely remember the original trilogy and a new generation of customers now able to experience it. Certain past releases have earned such a devoted following that their appeal endures long after they sell out. Revisiting the archives gives new whisky drinkers and collectors the opportunity to discover these exceptional expressions. With its unmistakable character, mythology and enduring reputation, The Devil’s Casks felt like the natural place to begin.

Bowmore The Devil’s Casks is now available from The Whisky Shop France, with shipping available to France, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Following The Whisky Shop release, The Devil’s Casks 10-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old will also be available at the Bowmore distillery from 1st December 2026.

For more information, please visit www.bowmore.com and follow @Bowmore on Instagram and Facebook.