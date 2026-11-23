|Port Askaig ‘Cask Strength’ (59.1%, Elixir Distillers, 2024)
|87
|Caol Ila 15 yo 2010/2026 (53.1%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice, for LMDW Anthologie, refill hogshead, cask #313537, 185 bottles)
|85
|Caol Ila 14 yo 2012/2026 (56.5%, Brave New Spirits, Cask Masters, 1st fill PX sherry hogshead finish, cask #301053/2012, 289 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2014/2026 (56.5%, Murray McDavid, Benchmark, Islay exclusive release, Madeira wine barrique finish, 281 bottles)
|86
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2012/2025 (55.2%, Fadandel, 1st fill oloroso barrique, cask #2310/10, 60 bottles)
|86
|Caol Ila 19 yo 2007/2026 (52.9%, Maltbarn, bourbon, 131 bottles)
|90
|Port Askaig 13 yo 2013/2026 (52.4%, Elixir Distillers for LMDW, Collection Anthology, rum cask)
|90
|Port Askaig 13 yo 2013/2026 (55.2%, Elixir Distillers for LMDW, Collection Anthology, sherry cask, cask #4402)
|90
|Caol Ila 16 yo 2008/2025 (53.2%, Single Malt Dreams, American rye finish, barrel, 120 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 25 yo 1984/2009 (57.9%, Berry Bros. & Rudd, refill hogshead, cask #5383, 280 bottles)
|86