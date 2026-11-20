Die walisische Penderyn Distillery setzt ihre Serie Icons of Wales fort, und stellt heute die No. 15 Bells of Rhymney vor. Mit dieser Abfüllung ehrt die Brennerei ein Gedicht, welches zwar in Wales in den Kohlefeldern des Rhymney-Tals entstand. Eine größere Bekanntheit erlangte das von Idris Davies 1938 geschriebene Werk jedoch auf der anderen Seite des Atlantiks. Drei Jahrzehnte später entdeckte der amerikanische Folk-Aktivist Pete Seeger die Verse von Davies, nachdem sie von Dylan Thomas neu veröffentlicht worden waren. Um 1957 vertonte Seeger den Text und nahm das Lied auf. Der Einfluss des Liedes reichte noch weiter, in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung führt Penderyn viele weitere Beispiel auf.

Nun zum Whisky: Dieser ist leicht getorft und weist eine bewusst kräuterbetonte Note auf. Durch ein „Triple Cask“-Finish – bei dem Fässer verwendet wurden, die zuvor Torfwhisky, Cava beziehungsweise Wermut enthielten – entstand ein Single Malt mit rauchigen, erdigen und mineralischen Nuancen, die die industrielle Geschichte hinter dieser Abfüllung widerspiegeln.

Penderyn Icons of Wales No. 15: Bells of Rhymney erscheint als Limitierte Edition, ist mit 46 % Vol. und erscheint mit einer UVP von £68, was etwas mehr als 80 € wären.

Deutlich mehr über den Whisky und über das Gedicht Bells of Rhymney erfahren Sie in der nun folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

A WELSH MINER’S LAMENT THAT CIRCLED THE WORLD: PENDERYN ANNOUNCES ‚BELLS OF RHYMNEY‘ AS ICONS OF WALES NO. 15

A lightly peated single malt just released tells the extraordinary story of the Welsh poem that shaped The Byrds, influenced The Beatles and was recorded by Bob Dylan, bringing the Bells of Rhymney home a century after their story began

Penderyn Distillery, the home of Welsh whisky announces Bells of Rhymney, the fifteenth release in its acclaimed Icons of Wales series.

A lightly peated, smoky and earthy single malt Welsh whisky, Bells of Rhymney honours one of the most travelled, yet least recognised, pieces of writing Wales has ever produced: a poem born from the coalfields of the Rhymney Valley that crossed the Atlantic, helped shape the sound of 1960s folk rock and influenced some of the biggest names in popular music.

Now, a century after the industrial turmoil that inspired Idris Davies, Penderyn is bringing the story home.

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, said:

„The Icons of Wales series has always been about uncovering Welsh stories whose influence extends far beyond Wales, and it is difficult to imagine a better example than The Bells of Rhymney. These words began in a Welsh mining community and somehow travelled into American folk music, the sound of The Byrds, The Beatles and generations of musicians that followed. Yet millions of people who know the song may have no idea that its heart is here in Wales.“

From the pits of Rhymney to the Sunset Strip

In the aftermath of the 1926 General Strike, a young miner from Rhymney set down his tools and picked up a pen.

Idris Davies had lost part of a finger in the pits and witnessed the economic devastation inflicted upon the mining communities around him. His experiences eventually fed into Gwalia Deserta, or „Wasteland of Wales“, published in 1938 as a lament for an industrial community in crisis.

Its most famous section, The Bells of Rhymney, gives eleven Welsh places their own voices: Rhymney, Merthyr, Rhondda, Blaina, Caerphilly, Neath, Brecon, Swansea, Newport, Cardiff and Wye.

Each bell asks a question or provides an answer, moving between anger, anxiety and hope. Davies borrowed the call-and-response structure associated with the nursery rhyme Oranges and Lemons and transformed it into something altogether darker: a poetic requiem for the Welsh coalfields.

Three decades later, American folk activist Pete Seeger discovered Davies’s verses after they had been reprinted by Dylan Thomas. Seeger set them to music around 1957 and recorded the song.

Judy Collins followed.

Then came The Byrds.

In April 1965, the Los Angeles band recorded The Bells of Rhymney for their debut album, Mr. Tambourine Man. Guitarist Roger McGuinn, who had encountered the song while arranging for Collins, played it on his chiming Rickenbacker 360/12 twelve-string guitar.

The combination of McGuinn’s guitar and The Byrds‘ close harmonies became part of the emerging sound of folk rock.

Its influence travelled further.

George Harrison drew inspiration from McGuinn’s guitar work when writing If I Needed Someone, subsequently released by The Beatles on Rubber Soul. Cher recorded The Bells of Rhymney. Bob Dylan and The Band performed it during the celebrated Basement Tapes sessions. John Denver, Gram Parsons, Richard Thompson, Oysterband and others carried it to new audiences.

Millions heard the bells.

Comparatively few knew they belonged to Wales.

„This is exactly why we created Icons of Wales,“ added Stephen Davies.

„Wales has repeatedly produced people, ideas, art, music and moments whose influence has travelled around the world. Sometimes the Welsh origin becomes obscured along the way. Bells of Rhymney gives us an opportunity to put Wales back at the centre of a remarkable cultural story.“

The song comes home

For The Alarm, formed in Rhyl in 1981 and fronted by the late Mike Peters, there was never any doubt about the song’s Welsh origins.

Over the years Peters refined his pronunciation of Rhymney as South Wales audiences corrected him, and when performing the song he reinstated the Idris Davies line: „The south they are sullen, say the pink bells of Brecon.“

Mike Peters died in April 2025 following a thirty-year battle with cancer.

Penderyn is supporting the Love Hope Strength Foundation, the charity created by Mike and his wife Jules Peters, using the power of music to support cancer patients and encourage stem-cell donor registration.

With the family’s blessing, Mike’s son Evan Peters, now fronting The Alarm, has recorded a new live rendition of The Bells of Rhymney in the warehouse at Penderyn’s Llandudno distillery.

Stephen Davies said:

„There is something incredibly powerful about bringing this song back to Wales and recording it inside our Llandudno distillery. The whisky, the music, the mining history and the modern story of The Alarm all come together. We didn’t simply want to put a famous Welsh name on a bottle. We wanted to tell the story properly.“

The bottle and the pack

Bells of Rhymney is presented in a gatefold carton, with the story on one side, Idris Davies’s poem on the other and a soundwave of the song rendered across the packaging.

A limited run of 100 special-edition artwork prints will also be produced, with a smaller print included in the presentation box.

The liquid itself is lightly peated and deliberately herbal. A triple cask finish consisting of peated, cava and vermouth casks create a single malt with smoke, earth and mineral qualities reflecting the industrial story behind the release.

„Bells of Rhymney had to be a peated whisky,“ said Stephen Davies.

„There is an obvious connection with coal, smoke, the earth and the industrial landscape from which Idris Davies emerged. We wanted the character of the whisky to contribute to the storytelling rather than simply accompany it.“

Penderyn gratefully acknowledges Diageo for its permission and support in the use of the Bells name.

The whisky will be available to purchase online and in personat Penderyn’s three distilleries in the Brecon Beacons, Llandudno and Swansea Copperworks.

Product: Penderyn Icons of Wales No. 15 – Bells of Rhymney

Style: Peated single malt Welsh whisky

ABV: 46%

Size: 70cl

RRP: £68

Edition: Limited edition