Die in Kentucky ansässige Brennerei Michter’s veröffentlichte 2020 und auch 2023 jeweils einen 25 Jahre alten Bourbon. In diesem Jahr, nach der gewohnten dreijährigen Pause, erscheint eine weitere Ausgabe des Michter’s 25 Year Old. Auch dieser sehr lang gereifte Bourbon lagerte in ausgebrannten Fässern aus neuer amerikanischer Weißeiche. Die Fässer wählten Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee und Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson persönlich aus. In die Flaschen kam der Whiskey mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 58,1 % Vol..

Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson kommentiert die Veröffentlichung so:

“There is no substitute for patience. It takes an extraordinary amount of care, attention to detail, and precision to produce beautifully aged, rich, complex, flavourful whiskeys with a significant age profile. Our team’s unwavering commitment to quality really allows an older aged whiskey to showcase its bold elegance, balance and integration, resulting in a Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon that creates a deeply resonant and defining moment in your whiskey journey.”

Und Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee sagt über diese Abfüllung:

“This release is always special as it allows the Michter’s team to push the limits in ageing a Kentucky Straight Bourbon over 25 years. The barrels that have been selected provide an aromatic experience that doesn’t quit. From the stone fruits, raisins, toffee, cinnamon and sweet tobacco notes, to name a few, I’m proud to say that the end result is a whiskey that is beautifully crafted.”

Auch die 2026er Edition des Michter’s 25 Year Old ist in seiner Menge begrenzt. Die Abfüllung ist ab sofort bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern, vermutlich ausschließlich in den USA, zu einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von 1.500 US-Dollar erhältlich.