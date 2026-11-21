Die Brennerei Kamiki Shuzo präsentiert heute am Morgen YASUKE 弥助, einen japanischen Single Malt Whisky in limitierter Auflage. Der Whisky ist eine Hommage an eine historische Figur. Yasuke wurde in den 1550er Jahren in Afrika geboren. Er kam über unterschiedliche Stationen nach Japan. Dort diente Yasuke dem japanischen Daimyō Oda Nobunaga Anfang der 1580er Jahre als Gefolgsmann und Waffenträger, wie wir (und noch mehr zum Leben von Yasuke) auf Wikipedia lesen können.

Der Whisky YASUKE 弥助 ist ein von Kamiki Shuzo in Nara hergestelltee Single Malt. Er reift mindestens drei Jahre und wird mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 46 % Vol. in 700-ml-Flaschen abgefüllt. Ab dem 1. Dezember ist Yasuke über www.kamikiwhisky.com/yasuke vorbestellbar, der Versand erfolgt dann zwischen September und Oktober 2027.

Alle weiteren Informationen zum japanischen Single Malt Whisky Yasuke finden sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

YASUKE弥助: WARRIOR OF TWO WORLDS —1581

A LIMITED-EDITION JAPANESE SINGLE MALT WHISKY

NARA, JAPAN —Kamiki Shuzo Distillery introduces YASUKE弥助, a limited-edition Japanese single malt whisky inspired by the extraordinary journey of an African-born warrior.

Yasuke’s life in Japan became a remarkable story of courage, identity and cultures coming together. In 1581, he entered the service of Oda Nobunaga, one of Japan’s most influential daimyō and a pivotal figure in the country’s unification. His remarkable “Journey from Another World” continues to inspire a timeless message of resilience, individuality and the determination to follow one’s own path.

At the heart of YASUKE is the whisky itself. Drawn from Kamiki Shuzo’s carefully maintained reserves of Japanese single malt whisky, aged for a minimum of three years, each cask is hand-selected for its maturity, balance and depth of character. Inviting aromas of gentle malt sweetness and delicate wood lead to a beautifully rounded palate, refined texture and an elegant, lingering finish.

Each bottle is individually finished with traditional Japanese Shitsugei lacquer artistry. Viewed from the front, the artwork on the reverse appears through the amber whisky, completing the warrior’s face. This layered portrait offers a subtle visual tribute to Yasuke’s journey between two worlds.

Produced in very limited quantities, YASUKE will make its world debut in the United States, with its first release offered to American whisky enthusiasts and collectors. More than a collector’s edition, it is an invitation to discover Japanese single malt through a story of individuality, resilience and craft.

About Kamiki Shuzo

Located in Soni Village, Nara, Japan, Kamiki Shuzo occupies a restored historic building among forests and mountains. Its work is grounded in Japanese heritage and a dedication to distinctive whisky craftsmanship.