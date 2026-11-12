Serge verkostet: Sieben aus Bowmore

Die Islay-Brennerei Bowmore, im Besitz von Suntory Global Spirits, steht heute im Mittelpunkt der Verkostung bei Serge Valentin. Zwischen neun und zweiundzwanzig Jahre alt sind die Bottlings, allesamt unabhängige Abfüllungen.
Die Auswahl der Bottlings bei Serge ist heute nach seinen eigenen Worten eher zufällig – das ist auch dem Umstand geschuldet, dass Unabhängige derzeit sehr viele aus der Brennerei im Angebot haben. Und durchwegs sehr gute – wie unsere Tabelle zur Verkostung eindrucksvoll zeigt:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Bowmore 20 yo ‘Snarkitecture Release 2026 Edition 01’ (50.8%, OB, Captivo Collection, Oak Voyage)
|85
|Bowmore 20 yo 2005/2026 (56.2%, The Whisky Blues, Blind Selection, barrels, casks #81+82, 449 bottles)
|90
|Bowmore 10 yo 2015/2026 (46%, Cadenhead, Original Collection, bourbon barrels)
|88
|Bowmore 22 yo 2004/2026 (49.2%, The Whisky Agency for Aren Trading, first fill barrel)
|89
|Bowmore 15 yo 2010/2026 (59.4%, The Single Malts of Scotland, Elixir Distillers for LMDW Les Anthologistes, sherry cask, cask #4132)
|90
|Bowmore 9 yo 2017/2026 (57%, Lady of the Glen, Samhain series, 1st fill bourbon, cask #56, 268 bottles)
|88
|Bowmore 20 yo 2005/2026 (56.3%, The Spirits Hunter, for HNWS Taiwan, refill barrel, 272 bottles)
|89