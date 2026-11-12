Indri präsentiert sein preisgekröntes Sortiment für Weihnachtsgeschenke

Wer zu Weihnachten etwas exotischer unterwegs sein will, für den hat die Piccadily Distillery in Nordindien einen kleinen Geschenk-Guide mit drei ihrer international ausgezeichneten Indri-Abfüllungen zusammengestellt. Wir leiten diesen Guide gerne an Sie weiter – versehen mit dem Hinweis, dass die Abfüllungen von Indri über den Importeur Prineus GmbH natürlich auch im deutschen Fachhandel zu finden sind:

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Indian single malt whisky Indri presents its award-winning line-up for Christmas gifting

Indri, India’s highly acclaimed premium single malt whisky distiller has unveiled a selection of award-winning expressions perfect for the festive season. Each has its own character and story, which makes a memorable gift for whisky lovers this Christmas.

Indri is made near the foothills of the Himalayas, and marks a new chapter for Indian single malt, one that honours tradition while pushing the craft forward. Behind every bottle is master blender Surrinder Kumar, one of the most respected figures in whisky-making worldwide.

His precision, patience and dedication to his craft have shaped each Indri expression. He is widely regarded as a pioneer of India’s premium spirits movement and has played a defining role in changing how the world sees Indian whisky.

Indri Trini, 46% ABV

Indri’s flagship single malt, Indri Trini, is India’s first and most awarded triple cask single malt whisky.

Crafted using Indian non-GMO six-row barley, Indri Trini is the result of a marriage of three different woods used for its maturation; ex-bourbon barrels, ex-French wine casks and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, each contributing layers of complexity and depth of flavour.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Gentle and mellow on the nose. Hints of black tea, caramelised pineapple with a whiff of oak comes forward, followed by vanilla and honey from the bourbon oak and traces of spiced tannins from the European oak, finally topped up with vinous raisin and sweet sherry notes.

Palate: Elegant richness, smooth and warm on the sides of the mouth. Gentle spice and woody characteristics.

Finish: A subtle and balanced finish, each flavour complements the other without dominating each other. A smooth and long aftertaste with sweet fruity flavours coming up from the warmth of the throat, lingering long after.

Indri Agneya, 46% ABV, 70cl

For lovers of peated whisky, Indri Agneya is the ultimate choice for a Christmas gift. It is a lightly peated expression and its name comes from a Sanskrit word meaning “belonging to fire”, which hints at its gentle smoky character.

Matured in American oak ex-bourbon and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, it layers ripe fruit, spice and soft peat smoke with vanilla, toffee and tropical fruit. Where Indri Trini is the flagship, Agneya offers something bolder, with an elegant depth that can be enjoyed sipping slowly by the fire on long winter evenings.

Indri Agneya has received recognition such as Double Gold in the New York Spirits Competition 2025 and Gold in the World Whisky Masters 2025.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Delicate hints of chocolate intertwined with subtle vanilla sweetness, a touch of spice, dried apple and apricot. Notes of fruit jam and peat dust with earthy undertones.

Palate: Tropical fruits like mango, ripe banana, rich toffee, light spice followed by a warm embrace of dried peat smoke. Melon adds a refreshing twist, while a sweet, fruity essence lingers with a soft, rounded smokiness.

Finish: A blend of sweet and salty nuances, culminating in a smooth, smoky finish. Balanced layers of fruit sweetness and soft spice leave a lasting impression and a long finish.

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2026, 70cl, 58.5% ABV

For an extra special gift for serious whisky lovers, Indri’s limited-edition Diwali Collector’s Edition has just landed in the UK.

Each year Indri releases a new edition to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, and this is the fourth expression in the series. The bottle is presented in a box adorned with artwork inspired by India’s royal heritage designed by Indian designer Krsnaa Mehta.

The expression itself is a rich, cask-strength single malt matured in hand-selected Ruby Port casks from Portugal. It carries notes of black cherries, ripe plums and wild berries, with honeyed fruit, toffee and figs on the palate.

The 2026 Ruby Port Cask edition is already making waves internationally, having received six awards to date including Gold at the World Whisky Masters and the New York World Spirits Competition.

Tasting Notes

Nose: An inviting bouquet of fresh black and red fruits, led by black cherries, blackberries and ripe plums. Layers of raisins, figs and dried fruits unfold beneath, complemented by notes of toffee and vanilla that lend a rich, lingering sweetness to the nose.

Palate: A burst of luscious fruit and honey greets the palate, evolving into rich notes and dried fruits, almonds and hazelnuts. Hints of cinnamon, sweet spice and oak lactones add depth and complexity, while nuances of figs and liquorice emerge gracefully, creating a beautifully layered experience.

Finish: Full-bodied and velvety, with rounded sweetness and a firm structure. Gentle oak lactones linger alongside rich full notes, culminating in a long, smooth and elegant finish.