Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky launcht Diwali Collector’s Edition 2026 Ruby Port Cask

Aus dem Vereinigten Königreich stammt die Information über einen neuen Indri Single Malt: Der Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2026 Ruby Port Cask, eine Sonderabfüllung aus den Händen von Master Distiller Surrinder Kumar, dem Grand Seigneur des indischen Whiskys. Der nordindische Single Malt aus sechsreihiger Gerste ist in Fassstärke mit 58,5% Vol. abfefüllt – er lagerte über die gesamte Reifeperiode in portugiesischen Ruby Port Casks.

In UK ist die Veröffentlichung auf 180 Flaschen limitiert (sie kosten jeweils 200 Pfund), der Whisky wird ach in Deutschland verfügbar sein – wenn er den Handel erreicht, werden wir Sie in einem weiteren Artikel informieren.

Hier aber zunächst die englischsprachigen Infos zur diesjährigen Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Indri single malt Indian whisky unveils Diwali Collector’s Edition 2026 Ruby Port Cask

India’s premium single malt whisky, Indri has unveiled the Diwali Collector’s Edition 2026 Ruby Port Cask, the latest chapter in the limited annual release collection celebrating India’s vibrant spirit.

Produced in the village of Indri, Haryana, near the foothills of the Himalayas, the 2026 release captures the essence of Diwali through an artfully crafted whisky and striking presentation, with artwork inspired by India’s royal heritage as a symbol of light, culture and joy.

Indri master blender Surrinder Kumar crafted the collection in small batches from indigenous six-row Indian barley. Marking the fourth edition, the 2026 expression is matured in hand-selected Ruby Port casks from Portugal, prized for their rich, characterful and sweet wines.

Distilled in traditional copper pot stills, the single malt matures in Indri’s subtropical climate of northern India, where hot summers and cool winters shape a rich, distinctive spirit that sets it apart from distilleries in India’s tropical southern regions.

Bottled at a cask strength of 58.5% ABV, aromas of black cherries, wild berries and ripe plums give way to a silken palate of honeyed fruits and roasted nuts, enriched by hints of toffee, vanilla and figs, culminating in a long, fruity finish.

Surrinder Kumar, Master Blender for Indri, said: “The Diwali Collector’s Edition pushes the boundaries of Indian single malt, while staying true to what makes it distinctly Indri, and has been consistently recognised in international awards. This year’s Ruby Port Cask expression offers a new dimension, drawing on the depth and character of Portugal’s wine casks, shaped by the unique climate here at Indri. The 2026 release brings together whisky and artistry in a collector’s masterpiece celebrating heritage, craftsmanship and the spirit of modern India.”

The packaging features intricate artwork by Indian designer, Krsnaa Mehta. Drawing on India’s royal heritage and traditional miniature paintings, Krsnaa reimagines a captivating visual narrative through a rich palette of jewel tones, delicate florals and bold contrasts to depict the celebratory spirit of Diwali.

At its heart, the majestic Marwari horse – a symbol of royal heritage – and its foal move in graceful unison, portraying nobility, legacy and continuity, mirroring the layered character of the whisky itself. Rooted in the storytelling tradition of miniature art, where the grandest stories unfold within the smallest frames, every motif and detail is intentional.

Since the first edition launched in 2023, the Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition has won 29 awards across the globe. Key highlights include the 2023 Peated PX Sherry Cask edition achieving Best in Show Double Gold at the Whiskies of the World Awards 2023, while the 2025 Marsala Cask release was named Best World Whisky at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards 2025, with a score of 99.1 points out of 100, and received a Gold medal at The Design & Packaging Masters 2025 for its presentation.

The 2026 Ruby Port Cask edition is already making waves internationally, having received six awards to date including Gold at the World Whisky Masters and the New York World Spirits Competition.

The release is available in the UK from selected specialist whisky retailers including Master of Malt, The Whisky Shop and The Whisky Exchange. Limited to just 180 individually numbered bottles in the UK, it has an RRP of £200. For further information about Indri, visit https://www.indri.in/

Tasting Notes

Nose: An inviting bouquet of fresh black and red fruits, led by black cherries, blackberries and ripe plums. Layers of raisins, figs and dried fruits unfold beneath, complemented by notes of toffee and vanilla that lend a rich, lingering sweetness to the nose.

Palate: A burst of luscious fruit and honey greets the palate, evolving into rich notes and dried fruits, almonds and hazelnuts. Hints of cinnamon, sweet spice and oak lactones add depth and complexity, while nuances of figs and liquorice emerge gracefully, creating a beautifully layered experience. Finish: Full-bodied and velvety, with rounded sweetness and a firm structure. Gentle oak lactones linger alongside rich full notes, culminating in a long, smooth and elegant finish.