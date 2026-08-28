Indri als einziger indischer Whisky mit drei Auszeichnungen bei der International Whisky Competition (IWC) 2026

Indischer Whisky ist auch in Europa längst kein Exot mehr – dafür sorgen Marken wie Indri aus der Piccadily Distillery im Norden Indiens, die mit ihrer Qualität überzeugen können (machen Sie doch einmal einen Videorundgang durch die Brennerei mit uns – wir haben sie im Jahr 2024 besucht)

Diese Qualität wird auch bei großen internationalen Wettbewerben immer wieder anerkannt – so wie bei der International Whisky Competition (IWC) 2026, wo Indri dreifach ausgezeichnet wurde.

Wer Indri noch nicht kennt: Im Fachhandel finden Sie die Abfüllungen, die unter der Ägide der indischen Whiskylegende Surrinder Kumar erzeugt werden, durch den Importeur Prineus.

Hier die Pressemitteilung, die uns zum Erfolg von Indri beim Wettberwerb erreicht hat:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Indri secures top three positions at International Whisky Competition, becoming only Indian whisky brand to achieve top honours

This latest recognition adds to Indri’s growing legacy of triumphs at the world’s most prestigious whisky competitions, where it has consistently competed alongside, and outperformed, some of the largest names in global whisky.

For Indri these accolades represent a long-term commitment to redefining what India stands for in the world of premium spirits. Indri set out to challenge perceptions of Indian whisky by creating exceptional spirits with uncompromising quality at every stage.

From sourcing the finest ingredients and investing in world-class distillation equipment, to thoughtful cask selection, patient maturation and uncompromising quality standards, every decision has been guided by the single philosophy that the quality of the whisky comes first.

Madhu Kanna, Head of International Business at Indri, said:

“For us, every global recognition reinforces what we have believed from the beginning, that India has the capability to produce spirits that stand alongside the very best in the world. Our ambition goes beyond winning awards, we are focused on changing the way the world thinks about Indian spirits and demonstrating that extraordinary whisky can come from India. “It is clear Indian whisky is no longer an emerging category, it is earning its place on the world stage through quality, craftsmanship and authenticity. We are proud to be part of that movement.”

Indri’s consistent performance at the world’s most credible and respected competitions demonstrates that Indian whisky is no longer an emerging category, it has established itself among the finest whiskies in the world.

As global appreciation for premium Indian spirits continues to grow, Indri remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, craftsmanship and quality, ensuring that every accolade strengthens the Indri legacy and India’s position on the global luxury spirits map.

For further information about Indri, visit https://www.indri.in/