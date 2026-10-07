Maker’s Mark bringt mit Mizunara Oak Staves gefinishten Bourbon in den Global Travel Retail

Zum ersten Mal in seiner Geschichte verwendet Maker’s Mark zur Reifung eines Whiskys auch Staves aus Mizunara Eiche. Staves werden innen ins Fass eingebaut, sechs an der Zahl, und können so entscheidend zum Geschmack beitragen.

Der Maker’s Mark World Wood Collection – Expedition 01 nutzt insgesamt drei verschiedene Arten von Eiche: American Oak, French Oak und Mizunara Oak – ganz dem Motto „World Wood Collection“ entsprechend. Abgefült wird er mit 47,5% vol. Alkoholstärke, und in 1-Liter Flaschen. Damit ist klar, dass diese Abfüllung dem Global Travel Retail vorbehalten bleibt – es wird in auch nur auf ausgesuchten Flughäfen geben, für die meisten von uns ist London Heathrow wohl die am besten erreichbare Möglichkeit.

Der Preis: 84,99 Dollar (umzurechnen jeweils in die Landeswährung). Hier die Presseaussendung, die den Maker’s Mark World Wood Collection – Expedition 01 genauer vorstellt:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

MAKER’S MARK GOES FURTHER FOR FLAVOR WITH ITS FIRST-EVER WHISKY FINISHED WITH JAPANESE MIZUNARA OAK STAVES

Building on the brand’s pioneering wood finishing legacy, Maker’s Mark’s World Wood Collection launches ahead of Holiday 2026 exclusively in airports around the globe

LORETTO, Ky., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today announced the World Wood Collection, a new Global Travel Retail-exclusive series celebrating the influence of exceptional oak from around the world. The inaugural release, Expedition 01, marks the first Maker’s Mark whisky to feature three oak finishes across three continents: Japanese Mizunara, French, and American white oak staves.

The World Wood Collection represents the evolution of Maker’s Mark’s wood finishing philosophy, first introduced with Maker’s Mark 46, which demonstrated how oak staves could unlock new dimensions of flavor in bourbon while remaining true to the brand’s handmade heritage. Maker’s Mark has long treated oak as a key ingredient—not simply a container for its whisky, and has invested in advancing both the art of wood finishing and the stewardship of American white oak at Star Hill Farm.

„At Maker’s Mark, we celebrate bourbon as an agricultural product and the universe of flavor that can be unlocked through nature—water, wheat, oak and time. That belief has long guided our commitment to sustainable forestry and to protecting the future of American white oak. Through intentional wood finishing, The World Wood Collection explores exceptional oak from around the world to create a whisky that expands the boundaries of flavor while staying true to our craft.“ Rob Samuels, managing director and eighth-generation whisky maker.

Expedition 01 brings together Japanese Mizunara, French and American white oak, with each whisky individually finished before being expertly blended into a single expression. The result is a complex, balanced whisky in which every oak contributes its own distinctive character.

Japanese Mizunara oak contributes delicate floral notes and subtle umami complexity.

American white oak delivers sweet vanilla notes, brightness, and a rounded character.

French oak introduces warm baking spice, caramel richness and an elegant, lingering finish.

„Expedition 01 represents the kind of premium, story-driven whisky experience that resonates with today’s global travelers,“

said Vanessa Widmann, managing director for Global Travel Retail at Suntory Global Spirits.

„With its exclusive availability in Global Travel Retail, distinctive oak-forward story and premium presentation, it offers travelers a rare opportunity to discover a truly unique expression from Maker’s Mark — one that celebrates craftsmanship, exploration and the influence of exceptional oak.“

Available exclusively through Global Travel Retail ahead of Holiday 2026, Expedition 01 is bottled at 1L and 47.5% ABV and presented in premium packaging inspired by the distinctive grain of each oak species, reinforcing the collection’s focus on craftsmanship and discovery.

The limited-edition expression will be available beginning today in New York (JFK), London (LHR), Istanbul (SAW), Perth (PER), and Bengaluru (BLR) through Avolta retail outlets for the suggested retail price of $84.99.

For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.