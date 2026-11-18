Mit einem neuen Markenauftritt möchte sich Maker’s Mark weltweit deutlicher als „handgemacht und vom Land inspiriert“ positionieren. Die neue Kampagne, die neuen Visuals, Schriften und Anzeigen wurden von der Londoner Agentur Turner Duckworth London® konzipiert und werden ab sofort zum Einsatz kommen.

Die Kampagne wird in der folgenden Presseaussendung näher vorgestellt:

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MAKER’S MARK REVEALS NEW GLOBAL BRAND IDENTITY: MADE BY HAND AND INSPIRED BY ITS LAND

Iconic bourbon brand continues to bring its „Perfectly Unreasonable“ campaign to life through new visual world

LORETTO, Ky., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark®, the iconic Kentucky bourbon, today revealed its refreshed global brand identity with an updated color palette, typography, photography and graphic elements that take Maker’s Mark’s unmistakable red wax center stage. Beginning today with the launch of the brand’s new website, consumers will experience the new design across digital, social, advertising and retail channels, as well as events and experiences around the world.

„My grandparents weren’t thinking about ‚branding‘ when they created Maker’s Mark. They cared about a hand-made process in service to flavor and design that honors that vision,“

said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director.

„That deeply personal approach created some of the most recognizable symbols in bourbon. This new and exceptional work brings that same intention forward honoring what they created and ensuring Maker’s Mark feels as personal and distinctive today as it did from the start.“

The new brand identity brings to life the remarkable lengths Maker’s Mark has gone to make its whisky since the beginning. Founders Margie and Bill Samuels Sr. built Maker’s Mark by doing things differently—burning the 170-year-old family recipe to create a more balanced bourbon; choosing their homeplace in outlying Loretto for its water source and proximity to grain growers; and hand-dipping every bottle in signature red wax. That challenger spirit serves as inspiration for the new visual world.

Custom typography inspired by Margie’s handwriting illustrates her wit and wisdom, while tactile wax marks created from natural elements found across Star Hill Farm—wheat stalks, oak rings and native flora—connect the design to the people, land and craft behind Maker’s Mark. Developed in partnership with creative agency Turner Duckworth London®, the resulting visual system reimagines the thoughtful, handcrafted sensibility behind the bourbon, bottle and brand in a modern, more minimal way that remains unmistakably Maker’s Mark.

„In a world increasingly driven by speed and automation, we still believe some things are worth making slowly, by hand,“

said Chloe Lloyd-Jones, vice president of global brand marketing, Maker’s Mark.

„We returned to Star Hill Farm, working with natural materials from the land and our signature red wax to create a visual identity that reflects the ‚Perfectly Unreasonable‘ spirit behind our bourbon. The result gives us a powerful way to tell our story around the world, while creating experiences that feel personal and relevant in each market.“

Elements of the brand identity have already come to life through experiences in the United States and China and out-of-home advertising in Australia and the UK. The brand identity will continue to roll out across markets and channels throughout 2027, giving consumers new ways to experience Maker’s Mark.

For more information, please visit www.makersmark.com.