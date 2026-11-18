Im Dezember 2025 haben wir darüber berichtet, dass Jim Beam die Produktion in seiner Destillerie in Clermont, Kentucky, während des Jahres 2026 einstellen wird. Nun hat die James B. Beam Distilling Co. (sie ist im Besitz von Suntory Global Spirits) bekanntgegeben, dass auch im Jahr 2027 nicht produziert werde und der Stopp auf unbestimmte Zeit verlängert wird.

Insgesamt gibt es drei Produktionsstätten von Jim Beam: Clermont, wo auch das Besucherzentrum untergebracht ist, Frankfort und Boston. Das Besucherzentrum und die kleine Fred B. Noe Distillery, die hauptächlich experimentelle Whiskeys produziert, werden in Clermont weiter geöffnet bleiben.

Auf eine Anfrage von Robb Report antwortete Beam, dass man in der Booker Noe Distillery, die größte der Brennereien, weiter produziere und die Pause in Clermont für infrastrukturelle Maßnahmen nutzen wolle:

“Jim Beam production continues at our state-of-the-art Booker Noe distillery, our largest and most sustainable distillery in the world, while distillation at Clermont remains paused. This approach allows us to maintain the quality and consistency consumers expect while making the best use of our Kentucky distilling network. Aging, bottling, and Fred B. Noe craft distillation continue in Clermont, alongside tours, tastings, dining and other visitor experiences. We are also advancing targeted infrastructure improvements at our Clermont distillery to support the site’s long-term quality, safety and operational reliability.”