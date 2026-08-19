Maker’s Mark kündigt Cellar Aged 2026 an

Die in Kentucky ansässige Brennerei Maker’s Mark hat die Einführung ihrer vierten jährlichen „Cellar Aged“-Abfüllung angekündigt. Die 2026er Edition setzt sich aus 11 Jahre (49 %), 12 Jahre (33 %) und 14 Jahre (18 %) alten Bourbons zusammen, und ist in Fassstärke mit 56 % Vol. abgefüllt.

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2026 wird ab dem 1. September bei ausgewählten Einzelhändlern in den USA zu einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von 175 US-Dollar erhältlich sein. Anschließend erfolgt die Einführung in Großbritannien, Deutschland, Korea, Japan, Australien sowie im internationalen Reiseeinzelhandel im weiteren Verlauf des Jahres und bis ins Jahr 2027 hinein.

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MAKER’S MARK INTRODUCES CELLAR AGED 2026

The annual release delivers one of the most mature whiskies blended by the distillery

LORETTO, Ky., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark®, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today announced the 2026 release of Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged. Now in its fourth year, the annual release showcases one of the distillery’s most mature blends to date, combining 11-, 12- and 14-year-old Maker’s Mark bourbons. Aged to taste, not time, this year’s release builds on the hallmark character of Cellar Aged, revealing new layers of depth, complexity and flavor through extended maturation.

„The limestone shelf that surrounds Star Hill Farm has shaped our bourbon from the very beginning, thanks to the innovative spirit of my grandparents, Margie and Bill Samuels Sr., who chose this land in 1953 for its exceptional water source and natural watershed,“ said Rob Samuels, Maker’s Mark managing director and eighth-generation whisky maker.

„Decades later, we made what some considered an unreasonable decision to build a LEED-certified cellar into that same limestone shelf, allowing us to extend maturation while preserving the balance that defines Maker’s Mark. This year’s Cellar Aged release is a testament to how our environment continues to shape the whisky’s final profile.“

Meticulously blended and bottled at cask strength (112.1 proof / 56.05% ABV), Cellar Aged 2026 brings together 49% 11-year-old, 33% 12-year-old and 18% 14-year-old bourbons to deliver a bourbon with remarkable richness.

Cellar Aged represents our pursuit of flavor through patience, precision and a deep understanding of how bourbon evolves over time,“ said Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller for Maker’s Mark. „After aging in our traditional warehouses, the bourbon spends additional time in our limestone cellar, where cooler maturation allows the fruit to shine while keeping the oak in balance.“

The whisky is unmistakably Maker’s Mark—rich and layered, opening with aromas of dark cherry, clove, vanilla bean and soft orchard fruit. On the palate, notes of honey, brown sugar and ripe plum give way to a warming, silky finish accented by almond, nutmeg and crisp green apple.

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2026 will be available beginning September 1 at select U.S. retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $175 USD, followed by availability in the U.K., Germany, Korea, Japan, Australia, and Global Travel Retail later this year into 2027.

The Maker’s Mark Distillery will host a celebratory launch event ahead of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival for ticketed guests ages 21 and older on September 10. Beginning September 14, visitors can also experience an exclusive distillery tour that offers behind-the-scenes access to the Cellar Aged process. For tours and tickets, visit https://www.makersmark.com/distillery/visit-us. To join the Maker’s Mark Ambassadors community and receive exclusive distillery access, news about product releases and other benefits, visit makersmark.com/ambassadors.

For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

ABOUT MAKER’S MARK

Maker’s Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. In 1953, founders Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr. broke from tradition—burning the family’s 170-year-old recipe to create a bold, balanced bourbon made with soft red winter wheat for signature sweetness and creaminess. From the start, the Samuels went to remarkable lengths to craft uncompromisingly delicious bourbon—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand and every decision guided by the brand’s higher purpose.

Staying true to its founders‘ vision, Maker’s Mark has expanded its portfolio with award-winning, super-premium expressions, including Maker’s Mark 46, Cask Strength, and Cellar Aged, as well as Private Selection, the brand’s custom barrel program. In 2025, the distillery debuted Star Hill Farm Whisky. Named World’s Best Wheat Whisky and the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification, Star Hill Farm Whisky inspired the Maker’s Mark Regenerative Alliance, a bold commitment to advance regenerative farming beyond its business.

Maker’s Mark is proud to be both B Corp and Regenified Certified – milestones driven by the sustainability leadership at Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker’s Mark Distillery, which strives to be the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world.