Mit einer eigens für den Travel Retail gestalteten Serie von Labeln für Maker’s Mark will die Destillerie in Kentucky (sie steht in Besitz von Suntory Global Spirits) auf größeren Flughafen rund um die Welt Aufmerksamkeit für ihre Marke generieren. Gestaltet wurden die vier verschiedenen Label der Artist Serie von der Künstlerin Alexandra Pacula. Kunstförderung ist für Maker’s Mark nicht nur eine Marketing-Angelegenheit, der jetzige Managing Director und Whisky Maker in achter Generation, Rob Samuels, hat das Besucherzentrum in Loretto zu einer wahren Kunstgalerie ausgebaut.

Die nähesten Destinationen, wo man die Flaschen wird erwerben können, sind Paris und London – die anderen Flughäfen sowie eine genauere Beschreibung der Artist Serie finden sie in der untenstehenden Presseveröffentlichung:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

MAKER’S MARK LAUNCHES AIRPORT-EXCLUSIVE ARTIST SERIES

In time for summer travel, artist Alexandra Pacula brings iconic cityscapes to life in a limited-edition series exclusively for global travel retail

LORETTO, Ky., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today announced a global travel retail exclusive series featuring custom, city-inspired labels designed by acclaimed artist Alexandra Pacula. Available for a limited time in select airports, the bespoke Maker’s Mark bottles are inspired by destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore, Seoul, Sydney and Melbourne, inviting travelers to discover and collect each release throughout their journeys.

At Maker’s Mark, we’ve always believed that character comes from doing things differently, and this Artist Series – City Edition brings that idea to life by capturing the distinct spirit and creative energy of iconic cities around the world,“

said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker’s Mark.

„Today’s travelers are looking for experiences that feel personal and memorable, and we’re proud that each beautifully designed bottle is something they can enjoy long after their trip ends.“

Drawing on her signature style of painting inspired by long-exposure photography techniques, Pacula captures each city’s movement, light and rhythm through layered, expressive compositions. Her process mirrors the craftsmanship behind every bottle of Maker’s Mark, with hand-painted details nodding to the brand’s iconic red wax seal.

Pacula said:

„Maker’s Mark has a very intentional approach to craft, and I wanted to mirror that in this body of work. I spent time in each city, immersed in its rhythm and atmosphere, and translated those impressions into expressive visuals that bring each label — and each place — to life.“

„Travel retail continues to be a key channel for premium spirits, as consumers increasingly seek exclusive and experience-led purchases during their journey. With the brand’s distinctive craftsmanship, the Maker’s Mark Artist Series creates a collectible proposition that truly stands out in airport retail.“ Ashish Sagar, Interim General Manager, Global Travel Retail at Suntory Global Spirits

The Maker’s Mark Artist Series – City Edition will be available beginning in Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), Singapore (SIN) and Seoul (ICN) airports in July, followed by London (LHR, LGW, STN) and Paris (CDG) in August. The series will continue to roll out in Dubai (DXB), Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), and in the United States in New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) in September.