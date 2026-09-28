Glenturret stellt Extremely Scarce Collection 2026 vor

Schottlands älteste noch aktiven Destillerie Glenturret stellt ihre Extremely Scarce Collection 2026 vor. In diesem Jahr umfasst die Kollektion drei Abfüllungen. Neben den bekannten 25 Year Old und 30 Year Old ist in diesem Jahr erstmals auch ein 20 Year Old Teil dieser Sonderedition:

The Glenturret 20 Year Old, abgefüllt mit 47,6 % Vol., reifte in vier Fässern aus europäischer Eiche stammt und ist auf 1.700 Flaschen limitiert.

The Glenturret 25 Year Old reifte in European Sherry oak casks und kam mit 40,2 % Vol. in die 210 Flaschen erhältlichen Flaschen.

The Glenturret 30 Year Old, abgefüllt mit 40,1 % Vol., reifte in Fässern aus europäischer Eiche und ist auf lediglich 75 Flaschen limitiert.

Anlässlich der Einführung erklärte John Laurie, Managing Director von The Glenturret:

“The introduction of The Glenturret 20 Years Old to our 2026 Extremely Scarce Collection marks an exciting addition to this year’s annual release. Crafted from carefully laid-down stocks, it reflects the remarkable character that can emerge through time and considered maturation. We are delighted to welcome this expression to the collection, further showcasing the depth and diversity of our whisky range alongside our signature 25 Years Old and highly sought-after 30 Years Old, both of which remain integral to our Extremely Scarce Collection.”

The Glenturret 2026 Extremely Scarce Collection 20 Year Old, 25 Year Old und 30 Year Old sind ab sofort über die Website der Brennerei zu den Preisen 711,95 €, 1.779,95 € und 2.610,95 €.