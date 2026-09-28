Baugenehmigung für die Ardrishaig Distillery erteilt

Recht zügig erhält die geplante Ardrishaig Distillery die Bau-Genehmigung einer neuen Craft-Destillerie mit Besucherzentrum am Ardrishaig Pier an der West-Küste Schottlands. Den Bauantrag reichten die Organic Architects erst im Januar ein (wir berichteten).

Die Reaktivierung des ehemaligen Öllagers stellte aufgrund der industriellen Altlasten – einschließlich Bodenverunreinigungen, die im Zuge der Neugestaltung beseitigt werden müssen – eine Herausforderung dar. Nach Erteilung der Baugenehmigung liegt der Fokus nun darauf, die Bauarbeiten in Angriff zu nehmen und diesem lange stillgelegten Teil des Ufers von Ardrishaig neues Leben einzuhauchen.

Mehr zur Ardrishaig Distillery sowie einige Bilder in der nachfolgenden Aussendung der Organic Architects:

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Ardrishaig Distillery secures planning permission

Whisky-making is set to bring new life to a former oil depot on Ardrishaig’s waterfront, with planning permission now secured to transform the disused site into a craft distillery and visitor destination.

Led by John Moore, the development is part of a wider waterfront project whose first phase brought the nearby Steamer Terminal back into use. Approval for the distillery, granted by Argyll and Bute Council on 25 September 2026, marks the next step in those plans.

The former oil depot has been a challenging site to bring back into use, with the legacy of its industrial past, including contamination, needing to be addressed through redevelopment. The distillery offers an opportunity to tackle those challenges and return the land to productive use.

Designed by Organic Architects, the development will combine craft whisky production with tours and tasting spaces. A courtyard, terrace and greenhouse will provide further spaces for visitors to enjoy alongside the working distillery.

Bari Reid, Director of Organic Architects, said:

“The ambition is to give people another reason to stop and spend time in Ardrishaig, contributing to the life of the village as well as making whisky. It’s particularly rewarding to help find a productive future for a site that has been difficult to bring back into use.”

With planning permission now secured, the focus turns to getting work under way and bringing this long-disused part of Ardrishaig’s waterfront back to life.