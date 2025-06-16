Auchenbowie Distillery erhält Baugenehmigung

Die auf dem denkmalgeschützten Anwesen Auchenbowie House geplante Whisky-Destillerie (wir berichteten) kann jetzt realisiert werden. Der Stadtrat von Stirling hat dem Antragsteller Organic Architects die Genehmigung für den Bau einer neuen kleinen Destillerie erteilt.

Das im 17. Jahrhundert erbaute Auchenbowie House liegt in der Nähe von Bannockburn. Die Brennerei wird im ummauerten Garten des Gutsherrenhauses entstehen. Außerdem wird dort auch ein Bio-Garten angelegt. Dieser dient der Artenvielfalt, und soll zudem auch Zutaten für die Spirituosen von Auchenbowie – neben Whisky vermutlich auch Gin – liefern.

Bari Reid, director bei Organic Architects, sagte über die Erteilung der Baugenehmigung und die neue Brennerei:

„Receiving approval for this project is an important milestone, and we’re excited to begin the work of bringing the Auchenbowie walled garden back into use. For decades, this area has stood empty and overgrown — but it has immense potential. Our design celebrates the character of the site and the rich history of the estate, while also delivering something new and relevant for today.

„The distillery buildings will sit within the garden walls like elegant Victorian greenhouses. At the heart of the design is a glass house overlooking a water garden, which doubles as a cooling system for the distillation process.

„It’s a project where sustainability, heritage and craftsmanship come together — and we can’t wait to see it take shape.“