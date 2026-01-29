Bauantrag für neue Ardishaig Distillery eingereicht

In der Lowlands- Region, in der bis 1937 die Glenfyne Distillery stand, soll nach dem Willen von Gründer John Moore, die neue Ardrishaig Distillery entstehen, in einem ehemaligen Öl-Depot – mit Hilfe der Organic Architects, die bereits für einige neue und architektonisch interessante Brennereiprojekte wie die Stannergill Distillery oder die noch zu errichtende neue Coleburn Distillery verantwortlich zeichnen. Diesbezüglich wurde jetzt ein Bauantrag beim Argyll and Bute Council eingereicht, der im Lauf des Jahres entschieden werden soll.

Eben von Organic Architects haben wir eine Presseaussendung und einige Bilder der neuen Brennerei erhalten, die wir mit Ihnen gerne teilen wollen – und wir setzen natürlich das Projekt Ardrishaig Distillery auf unsere Watchlist für Sie.:

Plans submitted to transform former oil depot into new landmark distillery in Ardrishaig

A former oil depot on Ardrishaig Pier is set to be brought back to life, as plans are submitted for a new craft whisky distillery and visitor destination on the West Coast of Scotland.

Organic Architects, specialists in designing sustainable distilleries, have submitted a planning application to turn the unused site into a working distillery with a courtyard, tasting rooms, viewing terrace, and a greenhouse building facing Loch Gilp.

The development would bring new life to a contaminated site that has been empty for years, helping to create a new attraction for the village and support the local economy. Ardrishaig has a strong connection to whisky, once home to the Glenfyne Distillery, which closed in 1937, this new project aims to bring whisky-making back to the area.

Bari Reid, Director at Organic Architects, said:

“Ardrishaig has a rich history, and our aim is to respect that while creating something new. This site has been unused for a long time, but we believe it can become an exciting place for the community and visitors. Our design takes inspiration from the local area and the traditions of whisky-making. We want the distillery to feel like it belongs here – built with durable materials and open to the public, so people can see the process and learn more about it.”

John Moore, founder of Ardrishaig Distillery, said:

“Our goal is to turn the site within Ardrishaig into something the village can be proud of – a distillery known around the world for its craft and the experience it offers visitors. With the help of Organic Architects, we’ve been able to bring that same care and attention to the design of the distillery. We don’t just want people to see how we make it – we want them to understand why we do things the way we do, and how that helps us produce a spirit that’s consistent and high in quality.”

Inspired by Ardrishaig’s marine heritage, the building design features a new public area with views of the waterfront. Large windows will showcase the distilling process to passing visitors. The location is ideal for visitors travelling by the Crinan Canal or exploring the wider whisky regions of Islay and Campbeltown.

If approved, the new distillery will help reinvigorate local tourism and create new jobs in the area.

The application has been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council, with a decision expected later this year.