Gründer Daniel Szor kehrt als CEO zur Cotswolds Distillery zurück

Wie The Spirits Business aktuell berichtet, wird der derzeitige CEO der englischen Cotswolds Distillery, Jeremy Parsons, die Position mit Ende Januar zurücklegen und Gründer Daniel Szor als CEO zurückkehren. Der Abgang erfolgte einvernehmlich und sei sowohl der momentanen Marktsituation als auch dem Aufbruch der Destillerie in die „nächste Phase“ ihrer Geschichte geschuldet.

Maurice Doyle, Chairman of the Board of Directors bei der Cotswolds Distillery, komentiert die Rückkehr von Daniel Szor wie folgt:

“Daniel Szor will combine the role of founder and CEO going forward, supported by a talented leadership team. Our focus is on delivering the next phase of growth for the Cotswolds Distillery brand and business, both in the UK and in our priority international markets.”