Cotswolds Distillery bringt Cotswolds Amber Meadow als dritte Harvest-Abfüllung

Als neueste und dritte Abfüllung der Harvest-Serie hat die Cotswolds Distillery nun den Cotswolds Amber Meadow veröffentlicht. Die Harvest-Serie portraitiert die Region, in der die Destillerie steht und die zu den schönsten Gegenden in England zählt, durch den Geschmack des Whiskys und durch das Artwork der Verpackung, die ein Gemälde der in Cotswolds ansässigen Künstlerin Lucy Pratt ziert.

Der Cotswolds Amber Meadow stammt aus Moscatel- und ex-Bourbon-Fässern und ist auf 1500 Flaschen limitiert. Die Destillerie schreibt über den mit 51% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Whisky:

Introducing the third release in our exclusive Harvest Series, this limited-edition single malt whisky embodies the light, fruity, and irresistible qualities of the Cotswolds spirit. Crafted using our finest Moscatel casks and complemented by premium ex-Bourbon casks, it delivers a harmonious blend of fruitiness, vanilla, and a subtle hint of peat. This expression captures the essence of the Cotswolds’ serene landscape, perfectly reflected in the accompanying artwork by renowned Cotswolds artist Lucy Pratt. Her vibrant illustration on the outer tube beautifully portrays the colours and tranquility of the local countryside during this vital time in the farming calendar, adding an artistic touch to this exceptional whisky.