Historische Casteltown Mill fertig renoviert – Stannergill Distillery fertiggestellt (mit Video)

Es ist soweit: Die Renovierung der Castletown Mill im Norden Schottlands ist abgeschlossen, und die Dunnet Bay Distillers haben in diesem historischen Gebäude nun ihre Stannergill Distillery für den gleichnamigen Whisky samit einem Restaurant und einem Shop fertiggestellt. In Zukunft will man Touristen an der North Coast 500 Route dort empfangen – ab Ostern 2026 hat man geöffnet, dann sind auch Führungen geplant.

Als nächstes will man ein Lagerhaus auf dem Gelände errichten – dazu startet man eine Crowdfunding-Kampagne. Über diese und die neue Destillerie berichtet man in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

HISTORIC CASTLETOWN MILL RESTORED AS A NEW WHISKY DISTILLERY

A new whisky venture from the founders of Dunnet Bay Distillers, producers of award-winning Rock Rose Gin, marks completion of a landmark restoration. The Mill, which attracted the attention of King Charles, has been carefully converted into the home of Stannergill Whisky.

Die Castletown Mill vor…

…und nach der Renovierung

The long-awaited restoration of Castletown Mill, one of the most iconic historic landmarks on Scotland’s north coast, has officially been completed. To celebrate this milestone, its founders Dunnet Bay Distillers, have launched a crowdfunding campaign inviting whisky fans and enthusiasts of Scottish heritage to become part of the next chapter in the story of this northern landmark.

Castletown Mill, a former grain mill had lain unused for decades, prompting King Charles to express a desire for its preservation in 2007 as it grew increasingly derelict. Now sympathetically restored, the mill hosts the newly established Stannergill Distillery, along with a restaurant and shop, becoming a key new attraction in Caithness and on the North Coast 500 route.

With the distillery now completed, a crowdfunding campaign is being launched to encourage the local community, the Caithness diaspora and whisky enthusiasts to become part of the next step of the growth of Stannergill Distillery. It will help fund the construction of a new maturation warehouse and support the expansion of the team. In return, members will gain access to exclusive Stannergill experiences and limited-edition releases.

Crafted in the heart of the Northern Highlands, this coastal single malt is inspired by the refined elegance of a classic Speyside spirit, yet enriched by invigorating maritime influences. Each sip will deliver a vibrant orchard fruit and vanilla bouquet, layered with honeyed sweetness and subtle spice. The brisk North Sea air imparts a delicate salinity and mineral freshness, elevating the whisky’s complexity and lending a unique coastal character to its long, smooth finish. Born of pure Highland spring water and matured overlooking rugged northern shores, this spirit is both robust and approachable – a true embodiment of the Scottish Highlands’ untamed beauty and tradition.

Martin und Claire Murray

Martin Murray, Founder of Dunnet Bay Distillers, said:

“I’ve driven past the Mill for more than 25 years and always dreamed of bringing it back to life. Back in 2008, I enquired about purchasing it with a view to restoring it to a whisky distillery. It wasn’t possible at the time, but I didn’t let go of the idea and, although it’s taken nearly two decades, it’s great to see this idea finally become reality. The setting and building couldn’t be better suited – it’s a perfect location for whisky-making and for welcoming visitors, with the main tourist road passing running right past the front gate.“ “Reaching this stage is an important step for us. The Mill is now ready to showcase the very best of Caithness. The crowdfunding campaign marks the start of an exciting new phase, as we continue to invest in local talent, expand production, and build a ideal destination for whisky tourism. We welcome others to join us on this journey.”

Co-founder Claire added:

“This project represents more than whisky – it’s about bringing people together and giving new life to a place that means so much to the community. From the very beginning, we wanted Stannergill to reflect the history and character of this place. The Mill’s restoration shows what can be achieved with shared vision and care for heritage.”

The project has been designed by Organic Architects, Scottish specialists in distillery projects, who worked in consultation with Historic Environment Scotland and Highland Council to keep the site’s heritage and character. Local contractor, Norbloc Construction brought the design to life, delivering a high-quality build while supporting local employment throughout the project.

The distillery’s bar, tours and tastings are set to launch by Easter 2026, giving visitors an immersive insight into whisky-making.

For those wishing to join the journey and support the restoration of Castletown Mill, please visit https://stannergillwhisky.co.uk/restoring-the-past-rebuilding-for-the-future/