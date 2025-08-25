Coleburn Distillery soll wieder eröffnet werden

Bereits mehrmals – zuletzt im Januar 2024 – berichteten wir über Pläne, die seit 1985 eingemottete Speyside-Brennerei Coleburn wiederzubeleben. Heute können wir über eine neue Initiative mit einem konkreten Zeitplan berichten. In ihrer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung (Sie finden diese nach unserer Einleitung) stellt D&M Winchester Ltd als Eigentümer des Coleburn-Geländes diese vor. So soll neben dem Coleburn Whisky Resort mit Whisky-Lodges, einem Pagoden-Penthouse und einem Bistro auch die Destillerie wiederbelebt werden. Mit der Fertigstellung der Architekturpläne für die Betriebsanlage wurde Organic Architects beauftragt, einem führenden Büro für nachhaltiges Destilleriedesign.

Der Baubeginn ist in Kürze geplant, die Fertigstellung ist für 2027 geplant. Nach der Inbetriebnahme wird die Destillerie in Coleburn voraussichtlich jährlich eine Million Liter Whisky produzieren.

Weitere Informationen sowie einige Fotos bietet die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

COLEBURN DISTILLERY REAWAKENS AFTER 40 YEARS WITH VETERAN MASTER DISTILLER AND SPECIALIST ARCHITECTS

Steps taken to welcome back one of Speyside’s sleeping distilleries within Scotch whisky’s largest region.

L-R: Mark Winchester, Dale Winchester, Keith Cruickshank, Gwenda Smits

The reinstatement of a working distillery at the historic Coleburn site in Speyside marks a significant leap forward with the appointment of esteemed master distiller, Keith Cruickshank and distillery specialists, Organic Architects.

Founded in 1897 and completed in 1899 under the direction of the renowned distillery architect Charles Doig, the distillery was mothballed in 1985. Now, Coleburn is set to be reborn as part of a major revival that will return whisky production to this storied Speyside location, as part of a transformative vision by D&M Winchester Ltd.

The Distillery at Coleburn represents a notable step forward in the wider masterplan of establishing a world-class whisky and hospitality centre on the authentic grounds of Coleburn, Longmorn, anticipated to be the first of its kind globally.

Keith Cruickshank joins The Distillery at Coleburn as Master Distiller following 27 years at the helm of Benromach. Born and raised in the Speyside town that shares his name, Keith brings over three decades of whisky-making expertise to the role. In 1998, he became part of the team that restarted distilling at Benromach, where he was soon promoted to Distillery Manager under the guidance of industry mentor Bob Murray. With deep roots in Speyside and a lifelong dedication to the craft, Keith is ideally placed to lead Coleburn into its next chapter.

On his appointment, Keith Cruickshank said:

“It is a great honour to be appointed Master Distiller of The Distillery at Coleburn. This is a site with a rich heritage, and I am committed to restoring its distilling tradition with care, precision, and respect for the craft. My focus will be on developing a spirit that reflects the character of Coleburn and the wider Speyside region, using time-honoured methods and a thoughtful approach to production. Our aim is to produce Scotch whisky of the highest possible quality, rooted in authenticity and built to stand the test of time.”

D&M Winchester Ltd, owner of the Coleburn site, has commissioned Organic Architects, leaders in sustainable distillery design, to finalise architectural plans for the operational facility. With construction scheduled to begin shortly and completion targeted for 2027, the project signals a landmark moment in the resurgence of Speyside’s whisky-making legacy.

Mark Winchester, co-owner, commented:

“The development of The Distillery at Coleburn marks a milestone in our vision for this extraordinary site. We are thrilled to embark on this journey of reinstating the distillery with Organic Architects and have already made significant progress. Keith’s appointment as our Master Distiller brings invaluable experience, and we look forward to creating exceptional spirits and welcoming both those from the area and much further afield to the distillery in the years ahead.”

The vision for Coleburn Distillery centres on creating a true sense of arrival, with a seamless visitor journey that flows effortlessly through the site. Marrying heritage and innovation, the design blends the historic character of Coleburn with contemporary elements, delivering an experience that is both rooted in tradition and distinctly cutting-edge.

Bari Reid, Director at Organic Architects, commented:

“It’s great to be part of a project that will contribute to the future of whisky production in Speyside. This is a unique opportunity to bring modern distilling practices together with a strong sense of place. The site’s history and its surroundings have formed our approach – our plan aims to support low-impact production while reflecting the character of the region. We’re looking forward to working with the distillery team to help bring their long-term vision to life.”

Upon completion, the Coleburn Whisky Resort will include whisky lodges, Pagoda penthouse and bistro and is expected to create a significant number of jobs in the local area. Once operational, The Distillery at Coleburn is expected to produce one million litres of whisky annually.

About Coleburn Distillery:

Coleburn Distillery, located in the heart of Speyside, is being brought back to life as part of a landmark project to create a world-class whisky and hospitality destination. Once a working distillery, Coleburn is now being reinstated as a fully operational site, complete with a new distillery and visitor bistro in the first phase of development.

Future plans include whisky lodges, Pagoda penthouse and bistro, making Coleburn a true destination for whisky lovers and visitors from around the world. At its core, the project is about reviving the Coleburn spirit and offering a premium whisky experience rooted in heritage, craft, and place.

About Organic Architects:

Organic Architects was established in 2009. Based in Helensburgh on the west coast of Scotland. The company is led by a team which includes former National Trust conservation architect Andrea Wise, eco-distilling specialist Gareth Roberts, as well as distillery construction specialist Bari Reid who is based on the Isle of Mull. Organic Architects was amongst the first architects to design a number of the new wave of craft whisky distilleries projects in the UK and internationally. They have become leading experts in environmentally friendly distilling and integrating complex process engineering with new and refurbished buildings.