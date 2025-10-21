Neu: Drei „Local Heroes“ Blended Whiskys – erstes Lebenszeichen aus der (noch) eingemotteten Coleburn Distillery

‘Sweet Peat’, ‘Big Smoke’ and ‘Sherry Bomb’ – das sind die drei Blended Malts, die von den zukünftigen Betreibern der jetzt noch eingemotteten Coleburn Distillery heute veröffentlicht wurden. D&M Winchester Ltd will dort ja das Coleburn Whisky Resort mit Whisky-Lodges, einem Pagoden-Penthouse und einem Bistro betreiben und auch die Destillerie wieder in Betrieb nehmen – unseren Bericht dazu finden Sie hier.

Die drei Abfüllungen, die als Batch #1 gehandelt werden, kosten zwischen 50 und 55 Pfund und sind über www.thewhiskyresort.com und www.localheros.shop erhältlich (ob auch nach Deutschland geliefert wird, haben wir nicht prüfen können) – auch über Amazon soll man die drei Bottlings beziehen können, aber derweilen haben wir weder in UK noch in Deutschland einen entsprechenden Eintrag gefunden.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE DISTILLERY AT COLEBURN LAUNCHES FIRST BATCH OF LOCAL HEROS WHISKIES

In the heart of whisky country, where tradition meets innovation, a new wave of bottlings is set to celebrate the spirit of collaboration and community.

The Distillery at Coleburn has unveiled its first collection of whisky bottlings, marking a new chapter in the revival of one of Speyside’s historic sleeping distilleries. The “Local Heros” collection brings some of the world’s most exceptional whiskies under a single vision: celebrating the whisky community itself – the makers, the custodians, and the enthusiasts, past and present – whose passion and craft continue to connect local traditions with a global spirit of unity.

Every bottle captures a chapter in Scotch whisky’s evolving story, showcasing the character and craftsmanship of a different distillery or blend and each release will celebrate the people, distilleries, and landscapes that have shaped something truly extraordinary in the history of the industry. Through carefully curated small-batch expressions, Local Heros pays tribute to the whisky community’s rich heritage, where shared expertise and time-honoured methods come together to deliver a taste of place.

The inaugural launch introduces three blended malts designed as a gateway into the ongoing Local Heros collection, the Distillery at Coleburn and the long-term plan to create a Whisky Resort. Bottled at the distillery’s historic site in Speyside, the core trilogy comprises ‘Sweet Peat’, ‘Big Smoke’ and ‘Sherry Bomb’, each with its own distinct flavour profile.

Keith Cruickshank, Master Distiller at Coleburn, said:

“Local Heros is about more than whisky; it is about the people and the landscapes that have created something extraordinary. From the craftspeople who keep traditions alive, to the communities that have shaped Scotland’s whisky story, this collection is a celebration of collaboration, legacy and place. With Sweet Peat, Big Smoke and Sherry Bomb, we wanted to create whiskies that are approachable yet full of character, welcoming drinkers into Coleburn’s new chapter.”

Sherry Bomb is a rich whisky from Oloroso and refill casks, with aromas of spice, honey, red apple and cinnamon over toasted malt. The palate brings dried fruit, hazelnut and stewed plums, with a smooth, fruity and elegant finish.

Sweet Peat provides a gentle introduction to smoky whisky, combining caramel, vanilla and plum pudding on the nose with honey, pear drops and banana on the palate. Balanced by light smoke and tobacco, it finishes with long, sweet and smoky flavours.

Big Smoke is the boldest expression in the first phase of the Local Heros collection, opening with cherry, vanilla, lemon and coastal notes. Medicinal smoke, banana and sea salt define the palate, leading to a lingering, smoky finish.

The name Local Heros is inspired by the people who have helped shape Scotland’s whisky history – the individuals and communities who keep traditions alive. However, it also nods to a personal story from co-owners of the distillery site, Mark and Dale Winchester, who made a brief appearance in the hit 1983 film Local Hero, filmed in locations across Scotland.

Mark Winchester, co-owner of Coleburn added:

“The name Local Heros resonates with us personally. Back in 1983, Dale and I had the privilege of recording the soundtrack and appearing in the film Local Hero which was a profound personal moment for us as we experienced in a surreal way what Scotland and indeed whisky means to the world, a strong identity and community spirit, storytelling and togetherness and of course pride and celebration.

“These are the values that we want to convey in the spirit collection that now carries the Local Hero name celebrating the people and places that have and continue to shape every dram. We invite you to raise a glass to one community, forged and shaped by so many.”

The release of Local Heros Batch 1 follows the appointment of esteemed master distiller, Keith Cruickshank and specialists in sustainable distilleries, Organic Architects, to design and complete the build of the Distillery at Coleburn.

Local Heros Batch 1 is now available, with bottles retailing from £50 to £55. To purchase please visit www.thewhiskyresort.com, www.localheros.shop or Amazon.