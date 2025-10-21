Serge verkostet: Zehn aus Blair Athol

Pitlochry ist ein pittoresker schottischer Ort, die Destillerie Blair Athol steht ihm in nichts nach – und besonders im Herbst gibt sie ein fantastisches Fotomotiv ab mit den Blättern, die wie Feuer zu brennen scheinen. Von den Whiskys her ist Blair Athol ein kleiner Geheimtipp, mit wunderbaren Abfüllungen, sei es aus der Vergangenheit oder auch in der Gegenwart. Wenn Sie dort sind, zahlt es sich auf jeden Fall aus, die Blair Athol Allt Dour Tour um 65 Pfund zu buchen – hier erhält man einen feinen Querschnitt durch das „Schaffen“ der Brennerei.

Einen schönen Querschnitt bietet auch Serge heute mit der Verkostung von 10 Whiskys aus Blair Athol, wie immer zusammengefasst in unserer Tabelle:

Abfüllung Punkte