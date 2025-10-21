Serge verkostet: Zehn aus Blair Athol

Pitlochry ist ein pittoresker schottischer Ort, die Destillerie Blair Athol steht ihm in nichts nach – und besonders im Herbst gibt sie ein fantastisches Fotomotiv ab mit den Blättern, die wie Feuer zu brennen scheinen. Von den Whiskys her ist Blair Athol ein kleiner Geheimtipp, mit wunderbaren Abfüllungen, sei es aus der Vergangenheit oder auch in der Gegenwart. Wenn Sie dort sind, zahlt es sich auf jeden Fall aus, die Blair Athol Allt Dour Tour um 65 Pfund zu buchen – hier erhält man einen feinen Querschnitt durch das „Schaffen“ der Brennerei.
Einen schönen Querschnitt bietet auch Serge heute mit der Verkostung von 10 Whiskys aus Blair Athol, wie immer zusammengefasst in unserer Tabelle:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Blair Athol 12 yo (80°proof, OB, Pure Malt, +/-1975)
|83
|Blair Athol 8 yo (80° proof, OB, Highland Malt, UK market, early 1960s)
|92
|Blair Athol 15 yo 2009/2025 (46%, Royal Mile Whiskies, small batch, French oak, 633 bottles)
|82
|Blair Athol 12 yo 2013/2025 (51.6%, Tri Carragh, 1st fill Port barrique, 174 bottles)
|84
|Blair Athol 16 yo 2007/2024 (55.1%, The Whisky Exchange, Seasons: Winter, oloroso sherry)
|84
|Blair Athol 13 yo 2009/2023 (51.7%, Whisky Picnic Bar and T.S.M.C., hogshead, 282 bottles)
|87
|Blair Athol 12 yo 2009/2021 (58%, Timeless & Tasty, Whiskies & More 7th Anniversary, bourbon hogshead)
|88
|Blair Athol 11 yo 2014/2025 (59.2%, Berry Bros. & Rudd, for LMDW, hogshead, cask #308672, 277 bottles)
|86
|Blair Athol 38 yo 1986/2025 (51.5%, One8Nine, 1st fill oloroso sherry hogshead, cask #20078, 122 bottles)
|93
|Blair Athol 9 yo 2014/2024 ‚100 proof‘ (57.1%, Signatory Vintage, Kirsch Import, 1st fill oloroso butt)
|86