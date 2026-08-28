Torabhaig bringt The Distillers‘ Series – komplett von den Brennmeister*innen komponiert und gestaltet (mit Videos)

Die Etiketten der neuen Torabhaig Distillers‘ Series haben wir Ihnen ja bereits vorgestellt (unter anderem hier), nun aber ist die interessante Serie tatsächlich mit zwei Abfüllungen gestartet, die beides eines gemeinsam haben: Sie sind von der jeweiligen Brennmeisterin oder dem Brennmeister komplett gestalltet und komponiert worden. Das beginnt bei der Auswahl der Gerste über den Röstgrad des Malzes, die Fermentationszeiten bis hin zur Gestaltung der Etiketten.

Wir dürfen Ihnen heute die ersten beiden Abfüllungen von Iona Macphie und Niall Culbertson vorstellen – gemeinsam mit zwei Videos, in denen sie sich und ihre Whiskys präsentieren. Beide Abfüllungen werden auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein. Wir wünschen viel Freude beim Anschauen der Videos – und später beim Genießen der Abfüllungen.

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Torabhaig launches The Distillers‘ Series – an industry-first innovation in whisky

The Isle of Skye distillery introduces the distiller-led series that hands over complete creative control of production from grain to glass.

Isle of Skye, Scotland – September 2026 – Torabhaig, the Isle of Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky Distillery, today introduces The Distillers‘ Series, a new collection that hands the distillers behind Torabhaig the freedom to create a whisky entirely their own – choosing the malt, yeast, fermentation and maturation to craft something uniquely theirs.

For one month every year, the distillery is handed over to two of the distillery’s nine distillers to create their whisky – an industry-first initiative that captures the innovation and creativity of the Skye-based distillery. Same stills, new stories.

The Distillers‘ Series explores the ideas and creativity of the distillers who shape every drop of Torabhaig whisky. The result is a range of spirits that embrace new raw materials, processes and styles. From heritage grains through to unusual malting styles such as chocolate and dark crystal, and an array of fermentation times to accentuate new flavours and aromas in the final whisky.

These expressions venture beyond the familiar boundaries of Torabhaig’s Smoke with Taste philosophy but are still born from the same stills, shaped by the same island and made by the same people to reflect their curiosity, creativity and craft.

The Distillers‘ Series debuts with two whiskies, each the work of a single Torabhaig distiller and each a window into how they think about flavour. The series will continue with two launches a year, exploring how each whisky develops over time.

Iona’s expression

The first launch expression is by distiller Iona Macphie, who joined Torabhaig at 21 and distilled her whisky at the age of 23, making her the youngest distiller to go through this process.

For her bottle, Iona built her whisky around chocolate malt – a rich, slightly bitter speciality grain she first met at Crisp maltings in Portgordon, and liked enough to eat by the handful. She tasted the chocolate character coming through off the still after just 15 minutes so adjusted her timings to capture the deepest, richest flavours.

Niall’s expression

Created by distiller Niall Culbertson to reflect his childhood coming to the bay by boat, his ambition was to produce a bright, coastal whisky with unmistakable maritime character. Using a small portion of brown malt and dark crystal malt, with a low peat level base malt, Niall chose to part-mature his spirit in ex-rum casks, capturing aromas of tropical fruit and light sweet char.

Neil MacLeod Mathieson, Torabhaig whisky maker, said:

„Torabhaig has always believed that whisky is about stories, especially the stories of the people making it. The Distillers‘ Series is where we let the people who make Torabhaig follow their own curiosity, with the freedom to make something entirely their own. The stills are the same, the island is the same, but the story changes with every maker. That is exactly the point.“

Iona commented on her whisky:

„I adore chocolate so I always knew I wanted to incorporate that in some way. The chocolate malt turned the wash black as stout but the final spirit is really rounded and rich.“

Niall said of his whisky:

„I knew what sort of spirit I wanted but this whisky is even better than I hoped. It has all the tropical fruit and maritime notes I was aiming for and brings it together in a way I didn’t think I would quite be able to capture.“

The Distillers‘ Series launches across ten markets with an RRP of £75 / $100 / €87

Tasting notes and production detail:

Iona’s expression

Nose: Soft and inviting, opening with smooth vanilla sweetness and creamy cocoa butter. Layers of dark chocolate and malted cereal bring depth, while a gentle lift of citrus and subtle tropical notes adds brightness. A light grassy freshness keeps the aroma lively and well balanced.

Palate: Warming and expressive, led by clove and a cool hint of peppermint, gradually building into a richer spice character reminiscent of old spice. Sweet notes of caramel and toffee unfold alongside redcurrant and raisin, adding a dark fruit richness, while toasted oak provides structure. A thread of ginger emerges and gradually carries through the palate toward the finish.

Finish: Long and vibrant, where that warming ginger note continues alongside peppercorn and cinnamon spice. A return of vanilla softens the spice, leaving a fresh, gracefully lingering and well-integrated finish.

Base malt : Concerto

Speciality malt : 10% Chocolate Malt

Yeast : Distillamax MG

Fermentation time : Long (90-120 hrs)

Fermentation temp : Warm (30-34°C max temp)

Foreshots run : Long (15-30 minutes)

Spirit run : Long (3hrs30)

Spirit cut point : Low for unpeated (64%)

Spirit phenols : Unpeated

ABV: 60.9%

Allocation: 5.250 bottles globally

Niall’s expression

Nose: Bright, vibrant and distinctive, led by a burst of tropical fruit – cooked pineapple, guava, and pear-drop esters. Vanilla and golden syrup add a rich sweetness beneath, while soft ember ash and a light sweet char evoke a beachside campfire. Malty biscuit and gentle earthiness provide balance, with a subtle medicinal edge adding intrigue. The vibrant tropical character dominates, followed by a warming, rounded richness.

Palate: Fresh and mouth-watering, opening with juicy orange and a wave of sweet, fructose-driven richness. Malty biscuit and soft vanilla build a rounded core, while subtle sea salt and brine introduce a distinct coastal edge. A lightly oily texture carries the flavours, linking the tropical sweetness to the lingering spice.

Finish: Long and warming, with complex spices taking centre stage. Slight ashy peat adds depth, while the gentle warmth of the tropical sweetness and vanilla echoes through the lingering finish, leaving a memorable, layered impression.

Base malt : Concerto

Speciality malt : 5% Brown Malt, 5% Dark Crystal

Yeast : Pinnacle MG+ and Safspirit M-1

Fermentation time : Long (90-120 hrs)

Fermentation temp : Standard (28-32°C max temp)

Foreshots run : Short (5-10 minutes)

Spirit run : Longer (up to 4 hrs)

Spirit cut point : High for peated (66%)

Spirit phenols : 12 – 15ppm

ABV: 59.3%

Allocation: 5,250 bottles globally

Infos for both

UVP: €87

Treatment: No chill filtration. No colour added