Fettercarin bringt Distillers‘ Secret No. 2 – in Zusammenarbeit mit dem schottischen Rum-Produzenten Matugga Rum

Wie The Whisky Wire berichtet, hat die Brennerei Fettercairn knapp ein Jahr nach der Erstausgabe (über die wir hier berichteten) die zweite Ausgabe ihrer Serie Fettercairn Distillers’ Secret auf den Markt gebracht. So wie die Erstausgabe ist es wieder eine Kollaboration (damals mit der Brauerei Six°North).

Fettercairn Distillers’ Secret No. 2 stammt aus einer Kombination von ex-Rotwein-, ex-Bourbon- und schottischen Rumfässern. Distiller Bruce Aitken hatte ein ex-Rotweinfass entdeckt, das einen Geschmack von Rum und Rosinen-Fudge entwickelt hatte. Neugierig, wie sich das Liquid in diesem Fass weiterentwickeln würde, kontaktierte er Matugga Rum, einen schottischen Rum-Produzenten.

Die neue Abfüllung bietet in der Nase Aromen von gegrillter Ananas, zartem Toffee, Demerara-Zucker und Ingwerwürze, gefolgt von tropischen Früchten, Melasse, süßer Vanille, Zitronenzexte und Holzwürze am Gaumen. Das Finish ist nicht weitergehend beschrieben.

Bruce Aitken erzählt die Geschichte des Bottlings wie folgt:

“Cask 170 has been maturing in an ex-red wine cask for five years and we knew the second we tasted the liquid that it was going to be something special. The distinctive rum and raisin character made it the perfect candidate for further flavour exploration, and we were lucky enough to find that Paul and Jacine from Matugga Rum shared our love and passion for exploring the possibilities of flavour. We transferred the whisky into one of their ex-rum casks where it slept for another five years in Warehouse No 2. During that time, the whisky developed vibrant and funky tropical notes that quickly became a favourite among the distillery team.”

“To achieve an overall balance, this Scottish rum cask was married with two first-fill ex-bourbon barrels to pull out the tropical house style that Fettercairn Distillery is known for. It then developed in three ex-bourbon barrels to let the flavours harmonise before being brought together and bottled at the perfect moment.”