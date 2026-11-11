Tomatin bringt Highland-Stimmung in die Weihnachtszeit

Highland-Malts aus der Destillerie Tomatin haben in Deutschland viele Fans – seien es die klassischen Abfüllungen oder die leicht getorften Cù Bòcan. Aber auch ihr Blend, The Antiquary, findet immer mehr Beachtung.

Wer überlegt, zu Weihnachten Whisky zu verschenken, sei es an Freunde oder an sich selbst, dem bietet die Destillerie hier einen Überblick über mögliche Optionen. In Deutschland sind die Whiskys über den Importeur Kammer-Kirsch im deutschen Fach- und teilweise Getränkehandel zu finden:

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Tomatin brings Highland cheer to the festive season

This Christmas, Highland distillery Tomatin is pouring a little warmth into the festive season with a collection of single malt whiskies inspired by the time-honoured traditions that light up the winter nights.

Christmas is made of the special moments that families return to every year. Some are handed down through generations while others begin almost by chance and soon become a much-loved part of the season. Each one comes back to time spent with loved ones and what matters most.

Whether it’s a ritual passed down, a new one in the making or the bottle saved for special occasions, there’s a Tomatin whisky to mark these moments.

For the traditions handed down – Tomatin Legacy

RRP £37 | ABV 43% | 70cl

Every family has its Christmas rituals, from afternoons spent decking the house with festive decorations to the special family recipe nobody has ever written down.

Tomatin Legacy carries this same familiar comfort. Notes of vanilla, custard cream biscuits and candied orange peel make it an easy, welcoming dram, well suited to sharing over the festive period.

Nose: Opens with a burst of Bourbon barrel sweetness- aromas of custard cream biscuits, white chocolate, vanilla bean, white sugar and golden syrup, before hints of sandalwood, desiccated coconut and cinnamon give a nod to the use of Virgin American Oak.

Palate: Waves of sweet vanilla and fresh fruit with gentle white pepper and ginger; pink lady apples, rhubarb and candied orange peel.

Finish: Fruit and oak combine for a clean yet intriguing close.

For bringing everyone together – Tomatin 12 Year Old Triple Cask

RRP £49 | ABV 43% | 70cl

Christmas Day is when everyone finally comes together, often three generations round one table, each bringing something of their own.

Tomatin 12 Year Old Triple Cask brings this same balance to the glass, with three cask types coming together in a single dram. Heather, pine and cedar meet crème caramel, raisin and Christmas spice, while the bottle’s green colour palette looks every bit the part on the festive table.

Nose: Herbaceous notes of heather, wild mint, pine cones and cedar, sweetening to cookie dough, sultanas, caramelised sugar and pine sap; faint leather and spice.

Palate: Sweet, malty and textural, cheesecake base with dried apple, mango and fresh pears; crème caramel with raisin and Christmas spice.

Finish: Buttery, full‑bodied fruitiness giving way to dry Oloroso tones.

For a tradition worth starting – Cù Bòcan Signature

RRP £49 | ABV 46% | 70cl

Not every tradition is an old one. Some start on a single winter’s night and are kept forever after.

Distilled only in the depths of a Highland winter and named after the ghost dog of local legend, Cù Bòcan is Tomatin’s experimental side. The Signature expression is subtly smoky and surprisingly sweet, with honey, citrus and pecan pie beneath a soft wisp of smoke. Matured in bourbon, Oloroso sherry and American virgin oak casks, it’s an easy first step into lightly peated whisky and a dram made for the fireside on a cold December night.

Subtly smoky and surprisingly sweet, with light smoke, rich citrus and spice. Notes of honey, coconut and milk chocolate sit alongside treacle, coffee and paprika, with a clean, zingy lift of citrus, pecan pie and cinnamon.

For the bottle kept for best – The Antiquary 21 Year Old

RRP £96.50 | ABV 40% | 70cl

Every home has a bottle that only comes out for the most special occasion, taken down from the top shelf and poured with a little more care.

The Antiquary 21 Year Old deserves this special treatment. A blend with Edinburgh roots reaching back to 1888 and a name borrowed from Sir Walter Scott, it draws on Port casks from Portugal’s Symington Family Estates, a fitting touch at Christmas. Spiced plum, dark chocolate and orange make it a dram well worth the wait.

Nose: Camphor, hessian, cut hay, burning heather, dark mocha, saffron and vanilla.

Palate: Spiced plum, wild strawberries, dark chocolate, charred game and orange.

Finish: Sea salt and red fruits.

Discover the full Tomatin range at https://tomatin.com/ and make time for what matters most this Christmas.