Serge verkostet: Ein Dutzend Whiskys aus aller Welt zum Armistice Day

Heute gedenkt ein Gutteil der Welt dem Ende des 1. Weltkriegs – und auch Serge Valentin widmet diesem inoffiziellen Feiertag eine „Friedensreise rund um die Welt“ mit insgesamt 12 Whiskys, die er dazu verlostet. Sie stammen diesmal aus Zypern, Neuseeland, Australien, Schweden, Dänemark, Norwegen, den Niederlanden, der Schweiz, Italien, Kanada und England – und sind ein erneuter Beweis dafür, dass Whisky rund um die Welt produziert und geliebt wird, und zwar in beeindruckender Qualität.
Das beweisen die Tasting Notes von Serge, und – kondensiert – auch unserer Tabelle:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Kythrea 2022/2026 (60.8%, OB, Aristides Distilling, Cyprus, single rye, cask #ASC24, 730 bottles)
|88
|Thomson ‘Full Noise – Manuka Smoke’ (52%, OB, New Zealand, single malt, +/-2026)
|87
|Sullivans Cove ‘Double Cask’ (47.5%, OB, Australia, batch #DC127, ex-brandy, +/-2026)
|87
|Hellyers Road 23 yo ‘American Oak’ (55.6%, OB, Australia, first fill bourbon, cask 3114.4, 2026)
|90
|Smögen 10 yo 2015/2026 (58.4%, The Whisky Blues, Sweden, oloroso sherry quarter cask, cask #37, 131 bottles)
|87
|Thy 4 yo 2020/2025 (50.5%, The Whisky Trail, Elixir Distillers, Denmark, malted rye, new American oak quarter casks, 645 bottles)
|84
|Feddie 4 yo ‘Distillery Edition’ (57.2%, OB, Norway, +/-2026)
|84
|Millstone 9 yo 2016/2025 (54.2%, Dràm Mor, the Netherlands, PX sherry butt, cask #B0309, 688 bottles)
|82
|Säntis 8 yo 2017/2025 (70.1%, OB for Whisky Picnic Bar, Switzerland, beer cask, cask #2578, 138 bottles)
|90
|Exmu 2021/2024 (51.1%, OB for Milano Whisky Festival, Italy, 1st fill bourbon, cask #20100-020, 135 bottles)
|86
|Off-brand Nordic Red Berry Gummies ‘Release #18’ (63.9%, Sons of Vancouver, Canada, 421 bottles, 2026)
|86
|London Distillery Company ‘New Forms’ (60.7%, OB, England, single malt, ex-bourbon, cask #11190, 222 bottles, 2026)
|83