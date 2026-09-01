Serge verkostet: Australian Whiskies

|Lark ‘Cask Strength’ (58%, OB, Australia, Small Cask Aged, sherry, cask #486, 2013)
|85
|Kinglake 2021/2025 ‘Goodbye Popeye’ (OB, Australia, 800 bottles)
|88
|Kinglake 2021/2024 (46%, OB for Whisky Abbey Festival, Australia, ex-rye, 206 bottles, 2024)
|87
|Lawrenny Estate ‘Heritage’ (46.2%, OB, Australia, 2024)
|84
|Lawrenny Estate ‘Tarkine’ (50%, OB, Australia, Port & sherry, 2025)
|87
|Timboon Railway Shed 2011/2015 (41.5%, OB, Australia, Port expression)
|80
|Sullivans Cove 16 yo 2008/2025 (47.5%, OB, Australia, Mizunara’s 10th Anniversary, Hong Kong, American oak, cask #TDO331, 215 bottles)
|88
|Hellyers Road 21 yo 2003/2025 ‘Waking Dreams’ (62.5%, La Maison du Whisky, Ex Libris, Australia, 1st fill American oak, cask #3352.08, 147 bottles)
|87
|Hellyers Road 8 yo 2016/2025 ‘Seize the Fire’ (63.7%, La Maison du Whisky, Ex Libris, Australia, 1st fill American oak, cask #16322.01, 206 bottles)
|89
|Hellyers Road 9 yo ‘Richly Peated’ (48.3%, OB, Australia, 1st fill ex-bourbon barrel, 2026)
|88
|Scapegrace ‘Anthem’ (46%, OB, New Zealand, French oak + Manuka smoke, 2025)
|80