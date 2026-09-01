AustralienNeuseelandVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Australian Whiskies

Die zehn Abfüllungen aus Australien plus einem Bottling aus Neuseeland dokumentieren die hohe Qualität des Whisky von Down Under

Schon lange haben die Whiskys aus Australien und Neuseeland ihren Exoten-Status verloren. Diese Länder zählen mittlerweile schon fast zu den traditionellen Whisky-Produzenten. Und dies selbstverständlich auch aufgrund der Qualitäten der dort hergestellten Whiskys. Einen Überblick darüber stellt die heutige Session auf Whiskyfun dar. Serge Valentin wählte hierfür zehn Abfüllungen aus Australien, und schließt seine Verkostung mit einem Bottling aus Neuseeland. Die elf Whiskies aus verschiedenen Produktionsjahren und mit unterschiedlicher Reifungsdauer wissen in der Summe zu gefallen, manche mehr, manche etwas weniger:

AbfüllungPunkte

Lark ‘Cask Strength’ (58%, OB, Australia, Small Cask Aged, sherry, cask #486, 2013)85
Kinglake 2021/2025 ‘Goodbye Popeye’ (OB, Australia, 800 bottles)88
Kinglake 2021/2024 (46%, OB for Whisky Abbey Festival, Australia, ex-rye, 206 bottles, 2024)87
Lawrenny Estate ‘Heritage’ (46.2%, OB, Australia, 2024)84
Lawrenny Estate ‘Tarkine’ (50%, OB, Australia, Port & sherry, 2025)87
Timboon Railway Shed 2011/2015 (41.5%, OB, Australia, Port expression)80
Sullivans Cove 16 yo 2008/2025 (47.5%, OB, Australia, Mizunara’s 10th Anniversary, Hong Kong, American oak, cask #TDO331, 215 bottles)88
Hellyers Road 21 yo 2003/2025 ‘Waking Dreams’ (62.5%, La Maison du Whisky, Ex Libris, Australia, 1st fill American oak, cask #3352.08, 147 bottles)87
Hellyers Road 8 yo 2016/2025 ‘Seize the Fire’ (63.7%, La Maison du Whisky, Ex Libris, Australia, 1st fill American oak, cask #16322.01, 206 bottles)89 
Hellyers Road 9 yo ‘Richly Peated’ (48.3%, OB, Australia, 1st fill ex-bourbon barrel, 2026)88
Scapegrace ‘Anthem’ (46%, OB, New Zealand, French oak + Manuka smoke, 2025)80
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