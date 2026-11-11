Managing Director (Distilling) Scott Sneddon verlässt Inchdairnie

Er hat gemeinsam mit Ian Palmer die Inchdairnie Distillery in Fife konzipiert und aufgebaut, jetzt, nach fast 12 Jahren, verlässt er sie mit unbekanntem Ziel: Scott Sneddon hat mit 6. November seinen Vertrag mit der hochinteressanten, für Technik-Nerds nahezu einzigartigen Brennerei gekündigt.

Die Inchdairnie Distillery streut ihm in ihrer Abschiedsbotschaft auf LinkedIn jede Menge Blumen:

After almost 12 years with InchDairnie, first as Distillery Manager and most recently as Managing Director (Distilling), Scott Sneddon has decided to leave InchDairnie Whisky Ltd. on 6th of November 2026.



On behalf of the entire company, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Scott for his tremendous dedication, hard work and contribution over the years, and to wish him all the very best for the future.



From the very beginning, Scott has played an instrumental role in the InchDairnie story. First, working closely with our founder, Ian Palmer, to turn an ambitious vision into a working distillery, and subsequently helping to develop and shape the business into what it is today. His knowledge, commitment and determination have been invaluable throughout this journey.



Building a distillery from the ground up is no small achievement. It takes courage, patience, passion and an extraordinary amount of hard work. Scott has been there through it all, from the early days when so much was still just an idea, to seeing InchDairnie grow into the distillery we are all so proud of today. His contribution has gone far beyond the responsibilities of his various roles, and he has truly helped lay the foundations for the future of InchDairnie.



From the entire InchDairnie-Team; Thank you, Scott, and all the very best for the future.