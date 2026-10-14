Tomatin bringt neuen Cù Bòcan Creation #9 – mehr als 17 Jahre gereift

In einer Kombination aus American virgin oak, refill hogsheads und Manzanilla Sherry casks durfte der neue Cù Bòcan Creation #9 reifen – und das für mehr als 17 Jahre, was einen Großteil des Spirits anbelangt. Der aus dem leicht getorften Winter-Run der ehemals größten schottischen Brennerei Tomatin in den Higfhlands entstandene Cù Bòcan soll dabei in seinem Gescmack an das süße und salzige Popcorn im Kino erinnern.

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Cù Bòcan Creation #9: Where sweet meets salty

The latest release in our limited-edition Creations series takes inspiration from an unexpected source: the irresistible combination of sweet and salty cinema popcorn.

Creation #9 is our oldest Creation to date, combining American Virgin Oak and Manzanilla sherry casks to create a whisky that’s rich, indulgent and full of contrast.

An unusual maturation

The majority of the spirit spent over 17 years maturing in American Virgin Oak, a rare approach in Scotch whisky. This lengthy maturation develops layers of vanilla, honey, caramel and warming spice.

A portion of the whisky was then shaped by Manzanilla sherry casks, bringing notes of salted caramel, toasted almonds and a subtle coastal freshness.

Together, these casks create the signature character of Creation #9: sweet and salty popcorn, crisp orchard fruit and warming cinnamon.

What to expect in the glass…

Creation #9 is all about contrast. Sweet and salty, rich and savoury, familiar yet unexpected..

Nose

Vanilla, honey and caramel sweetness lead the way, balanced by notes of salted popcorn and toasted almonds. Warming cinnamon and nutmeg add depth, while a subtle coastal freshness lingers in the background.

Palate

Sweet at first, with layers of caramelised orchard fruit, baked apple and ripe pear. Bright citrus and toasted oak bring structure, while gentle spice and a savoury edge reminiscent of salted popcorn create intrigue.

Finish

Long and warming, with lingering sweet oak, cinnamon spice and toasted nuts. A delicate maritime salinity remains on the palate, leaving behind the unmistakable sweet-and-salty character that defines Creation #9

How smoky is it?

The spirit used in Creation #9 was distilled in 2008 and lightly peated to 15ppm. After more than 17 years of maturation, however, the peat influence has softened considerably.

Rather than taking centre stage, the smoke weaves gently through the whisky, adding subtle depth and complexity alongside the sweetness of the American Virgin Oak and the savoury character of the Manzanilla casks. The result is a delicately smoky dram where cask influence leads the way, with the peat acting as a quiet supporting note.

A limited discovery

Bottled at 46% ABV, natural in colour and non-chill filtered, Creation #9 is limited to just 3,800 bottles worldwide.

Created for those who enjoy venturing beyond the familiar, this is a whisky that proves some of the most rewarding discoveries come from the most unexpected places.

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