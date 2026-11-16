Eine globale Version, eine für UK und eine für Spanien – das sind drei Abfüllungen von Tomatin anlässlich des Chinesischen Neuen Jahrs, das Jahr der Feuerziege. Von der globalen Abfüllung des Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 wird es 667 Flaschen geben, die für Spanien hat 656 Flaschen, und für UK sind es 315 Flaschen.

Über den Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 haben wir von der Destillerie eine englischsprachige Beschreibung erhalten, sowie die Tasting Notes für alle drei Ausgaben:

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Tomatin introduces three single cask whiskies to celebrate Lunar New Year

Highland distillery, Tomatin, has unveiled three limited edition single cask whiskies to mark the 2027 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Fire Goat – representing warmth and stability in the Chinese zodiac.

The new single malts for the global, UK and Spanish markets were crafted from three distinctive 2013 single casks, each matured in Oloroso sherry, a style Tomatin is renowned for in shaping the character of its spirit.

Each of the Oloroso sherry seasoned casks was sourced from the Juan Pino Tolerina cooperage in Jerez, southern Spain, and held sherry for a minimum of 24 months, in line with Tomatin’s first-class wood policy and commitment to knowing the history of each cask that passes through its warehouses.

Jamie Muir, distillery manager at Tomatin, said:

“Lunar New Year is about sharing quality moments with loved ones, something we know well at Tomatin where the people we work beside every day are also our neighbours. The Year of the Fire Goat is centred on warmth, stability and community, which chimes with life at our distillery and the team who call it home. “Oloroso casks have a warmth and gentle spice that felt right for the Fire Goat, and each expression has its own character. Wherever they’re poured, we hope they’re shared among family and friends as a toast to what matters.”

Tomatin’s Year of the Fire Goat 2027 global release was matured in a first fill Oloroso sherry butt, creating an indulgent profile of honeyed sweetness and dried fruit. The packaging is adorned with a golden goat’s head set within an elegant circle, nodding to prosperity and the togetherness sentiment at the centre of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 UK release was matured in a first fill Oloroso sherry hogshead, imparting warming and gently spiced notes synonymous with the Year of the Fire Goat. The label features a red horned goat framed by flowers, representing good fortune at Lunar New Year, and the warmth and generosity the goat is known for.

A third Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 bottling is being released exclusively in Spain. Matured in a first fill Oloroso sherry butt, this whisky is bursting with tropical fruits and notes of ginger and is presented with a gold and red goat’s torso to symbolise good fortune and peace during the Lunar New Year.

Graham Nicolson, Global Sales Director at Tomatin, added:

“Specialist whisky retailers around the world bring real knowledge and passion to every bottle they sell. We’re proud to support them with these exceptional single cask releases to mark the Year of the Fire Goat 2027, giving them something genuinely rare to offer their customers to mark the occasion.”

The Year of the Fire Goat 2027 whiskies follow a limited edition Tomatin 12 Year Old pack for Year of the Dragon and a single cask whisky matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry to mark Year of the Horse.

The global release of Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 is bottled at 58.1% ABV and is limited to 667 bottles. Bottled at a natural cask strength of 55.3% ABV and retailing at £95, the UK exclusive release is limited to only 315 bottles, while the Spain exclusive has an ABV of 57% and is limited to 656 bottles.

All three expressions are non-chill filtered and natural in colour and are available now from specialist whisky retailers. For more information on the Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 releases, visit www.tomatin.com

Tasting Notes

Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 global release

Nose: A rich expression with notes of golden syrup, honeycomb and raisins.

Palate: A malty plate layered with dried fruit and spice.

Finish: A long finish carrying lingering dried fruit.

Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 UK release

Nose: Rich and elegant, with milk chocolate, polished wood, red berries and mandarin.

Palate: A sherry-forward palate of marzipan, bitter orange, vanilla and roasted nuts.

Finish: A clean, gently spiced finish.

Tomatin Year of the Fire Goat 2027 Spain release

Nose: Tropical burst of dried mango, pineapple and ginger syrup.

Palate: Spiced orange, toffee and espresso.

Finish: A smooth, well-rounded finish.