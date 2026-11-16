Diese Meldung ist uns Ende Oktober durch das Fangnetz gerutscht, wir möchten sie deshalb heute nachreichen: The Council of Whiskey Masters hat 12 neue Mitglieder in ihre Reihen aufgenommen, nach den üblich recht strengen Aufnahmeexamen. Die 12 neuen Master sind jene aus den 65 Antragstellern, die nach mündlichen und schriftlichen Prüfungen sowie Blind Tastings die Aufnahme geschafft haben.

Wer das ist und wie die Prüfungen aussehen, können Sie unten nachlesen:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

The Council of Whiskey Masters Welcomes 12 New Masters After 2026 Exams in the Scottish Highlands

PITLOCHRY, Scotland, October 20, 2026. The Council of Whiskey Masters, a global body dedicated to whisk(e)y education, has named 12 professionals as new Masters following its 2026 Annual Master Exams, held at Atholl Palace near Blair Athol Distillery. Of the 22 candidates who sat the exams, 12 passed.

Bild: The Council of Whiskey Masters

New Masters:

Kirsten Bischof, Master of Scotch

Roger Bischof, Master of Scotch

Dr Shelly Lorts, Master of Scotch

Dr Andrew Lui, Master of Scotch

John McEntire, Master of Scotch

Elaine Myung, Master of Scotch

Timothy Odiean, Master of Scotch

Robert Rowe, Master of Scotch

Steven Kelley Henderson, Master of Bourbon

… and the Council’s highest designation was awarded to 3 existing Masters of Scotch for global whisky knowledge:

Octavio Bernal, Master of Whisky

Alessandro Di Berardino, Master of Whisky

Megan Sawkar, Master of Whisky

Candidates who did not pass in 2026 are encouraged to continue their studies and can be supported and mentored by the Council toward future examinations.

About the 2026 Exams:

A total of 65 members and candidates attended. The exams included blind tastings, in-depth oral theory exams, and essays on a wide range of topics. Candidates were assessed on history, production, major distilleries, trade knowledge, tasting competence, and regulations and standards of identity. Each received individual and group training from current Masters of Whisky for more than six months.

Judges evaluated every candidate independently and elected new Masters based on standards set and consistently upheld by the Council. Richard Paterson served as special guest judge, along with the member-driven judging panels that includes current Masters and many members of the Council’s Advisory Board.

The Masters of Whisky who served as 2026 examiners and judges were Samuel Wright, John Wabeck, Thomas McCormick, Nicholas Kosobucki, Adam Edmonsond, Siddharth Sawkar, James Ball, Andy Westley, Will Breslaw, Justin Strumpfer, Kevin Malta, and Mark Griffith. Masters of Scotch who served as Scotch panel judges were Guy Sporbert, Robert Späth, Mike Hitchcock, Jamie Wen, Justin Boyer, and Ty Kinder. Masters of Bourbon Bethne Stewart, Carmen Hartwich, Will Breeden, Andy Cartin judged on Bourbon panels.

Two separate TV features were filmed during the examination residency: an episode for the popular Japanese TV show „Crazy Journey“, as well as a candidate-centric documentary for the American/UK markets.

Advisory Board and Keepers of the Quaich

Six industry figures joined the Advisory Board in 2026: Dr Bill Lumsden, Ian Millar, Ingvar Ronde, Gavin Smith, Dr. Emma Walker, and Jan Wisniewski. They were added to a board that includes many actively participating industry experts, among them Dave Broom, Lew Bryson, John Campbell, Alasdair Day, Michael D’Souza, Martin Duffy, Stefan van Eycken, Nancy Fraley, Michael Frazer Milne, Sébastien Gavillet, Tobias Gorn, Davin de Kergommeaux, Charles MacLean, Stephanie Macleod, Joseph Micallef, Arthur Nägele, Fionnán O’Connor, Becky Offringa, Hans Offringa, Paul Pacult, Susan Reigler, Clay Risen, Bernhard Schäfer, Peggy Noe Stevens, and Andy Watts, with Monique Huston serving as the 2026 Council chair.

Council members Andy Westley MoW and Dr Jörn Kleinhans were named Keepers of the Quaich during the examination week, joining more than 20 Keepers and Masters of the Quaich already involved with the Council.

How to Become a Master and Gain Council Membership

Candidates must first pass the first and second levels of the program through remote study, which is open to individuals worldwide. Enrollment details are at www.WhiskeyMasters.org. The next Master exams are expected to take place in the Southwestern United States, sometime between Summer of 2027 and Spring 2028.

About The Council of Whiskey Masters

Founded in 2019, the Council of Whiskey Masters is a global body of 80 full members dedicated to whisk(e)y education. It has supported thousands of certification examinees from more than 60 countries. The full member list is at www.whiskeymasters.org/whiskey-masters.