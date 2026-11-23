Der unabhängige Scotch-Whisky-Abfüller Saltire Rare Malt kündigt eine neue, limitierte Einzelfass-Abfüllung für die Festtage an. Der Saltire Rare Malt Glen Garioch 14 Year Old (54,2 % Vol.) wurde im November 2011 destilliert, und durfte in einem first-fill ex-Wild Turkey Bourbon barrel reifen. Er zeichnet sich laut Beschreibung durch Noten von Kokosnuss, Haselnuss, Malz und frischer Zitronenschale aus.

Keith Rennie, Mitbegründer von Saltire Rare Malt, kommentiert die Neuerscheinung:

“Christmas is a wonderful time to discover and share exceptional whisky, and we wanted to offer something particularly special this year. This Glen Garioch has a character all of its own, with the influence of the Wild Turkey bourbon barrel bringing another dimension to a beautifully balanced Highland single malt.”