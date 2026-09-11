Unabhängiger Abfüller Saltire Rare Malts für sechs Scottish Whisky Awards nominiert

Sechs Nominierungen bei den 2026 Scottish Whisky Awards – das ist die recht beeindruckende Ausgangslage für den unabhängigen Abfüller Saltire Rare Malts in Falkland in Fife. Erst vor zwei Jahren gegründet, hat sich der Abfüller bereits als feste Größe etabliert und exportiert seine Bottlings in vier Kontinente (in Österreich hat den Vertrieb die Worldwhisky WW OG übernommen – wir berichteten).

Hier die Pressemitteilung aus Schottland zu den Nominierungen – die Bekanntgabe der Preisträger wird später in diesem Jahr erfolgen:

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FIFE BOTTLER LANDS SIX SCOTTISH WHISKY AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Saltire Rare Malt shortlisted for Independent Bottler of the Year as three of its single cask whiskies compete in the same category

Falkland, Fife; September 2026 – Fife-based independent Scotch whisky bottler Saltire Rare Malt has landed six finalist spots across four categories at the 2026 Scottish Whisky Awards, including Independent Bottler of the Year and Excellence in Branding.

Four Saltire whiskies have also made the taste finals, with an impressive three of the eight places in Single Cask Scotch 13 and Over going to its Aultmore 15 Year Old, Caol Ila 17 Year Old and Tamnavulin 17 Year Old. Saltire’s Port Dundas has also been shortlisted in Single Grain & Blended Grain Scotch.

The nominations mark another major milestone for Saltire Rare Malt, which was crowned Newcomer of the Year at the 2025 Scottish Whisky Awards, as the independent bottler continues its rapid growth at home and internationally.

Launched in 2024 by friends and founders Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie, Saltire Rare Malt works alongside internationally acclaimed whisky experts Hans and Becky Offringa – The Whisky Couple – to curate its collection of rare single cask and limited-edition Scotch whiskies.

From its home in Falkland, the business has grown rapidly in just over two years, with its bottlings now reaching collectors and trade partners across Europe, North America, Asia and South Africa.

Keith Rennie, Co-Founder of Saltire Rare Malt, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see Saltire recognised across so many different areas at this year’s Scottish Whisky Awards. To have four of our whiskies in the taste finals – including three in the same single cask category – is particularly special, alongside recognition for our branding and a nomination for Independent Bottler of the Year. “We launched Saltire just over two years ago with a shared passion for exceptional Scotch whisky and big ambitions for the business. To see the whisky, the brand and the team recognised together means a huge amount to us.”

The nominations come during Saltire Rare Malt’s biggest period of international growth to date, following the recent appointment of five whisky professionals across North America and Asia Pacific as the business continues to expand in key global markets.

The winners of the 2026 Scottish Whisky Awards will be announced later this year. The Saltire Rare Malt Collection is available to buy online on their website at: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/